The WWE Universe has already sent in their predictions for WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 40 is in the books, but the WWE Universe is already looking toward next year's WrestleMania 41. After the incredible matches the fans witnessed in Philadelphia, they haven't had nearly enough. But, that's the way things work in WWE, and with the dawn of a new era comes even greater expectations.

Looking across the board, several matches could be in the cards for WrestleMania 41. While there may be no confirmation of the location of the next edition of The Showcase of the Immortals, some matches already seem to make sense. One thing is for sure, WWE and its CCO will already be making note of the potential storylines.

But, what does the WWE Universe think? As ardent consumers of the product, the fans have their own ideas for WrestleMania 41. It would seem as though WWE is looking to capitalize on this, as they recently put out a tweet asking fans to share their predictions.

You can check out the tweet below:

The WWE Universe did not disappoint and the predictions are in, and some of these potential match cards will excite any one. Here are some of the best of the best the fans had to offer:

One fan is ready to see The Rock take on John Cena for the third time in his lifetime. It's understandable, given the two veterans shared a special moment at WrestleMania 40, during the main event on Night Two.

The Rock, given his new role in WWE, features quite heavily in some of these predictions. And, unsurprisingly, several fans want to see him take on his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41.

Alongside this Bloodline feud, fans also want to see a feud many predicted for this year's Show of Shows, at WrestleMania 41. None other than CM Punk versus Seth Rollins, among a few other fan-predicted match ups.

There were of course a few weird ones thrown into the mix. In fact, one fan is already sold on Cody Rhodes taking on the Marvel Comics villain Thanos, as his opponent next year, with The American Nightmare to retain his crown.

WrestleMania 41 is expected to take place in Minnesota

While there is a lot of speculation surrounding the potential match card for next year's WrestleMania, the location for The Show of Shows is yet to be finalized. There have been rumblings over the last few months about potential locations, with Las Vegas' name being thrown into the mix. But, if reports are to be believed, WWE already has a location in mind.

This location happens to be in 'Viking Country', as many believe the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota is the likely option. There have been many hints suggesting the same, as one Minnesota official even confirmed that the city of Minneapolis is preparing to host a "big event". And, if that is the case, there is a high chance it could be WrestleMania 41.

Either way, fans have plenty to be excited about the next edition of WrestleMania. The roster is filled to the brim with talent, and this can only make for an incredible match card and an even better premium live event.

