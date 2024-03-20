The WWE Universe is unhappy with Cody Rhodes' decision ahead of SmackDown

Cody Rhodes is a man on a mission on The Road to WrestleMania. He only has one goal in mind: "Finish the story!" However, considering that would require taking down Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, there are bound to be bumps on the road, and one of those bumps will present itself on this week's SmackDown.

After finalizing a gentleman's agreement with Paul Heyman on RAW, Cody Rhodes is scheduled to have a one-on-one face-off with The Tribal Chief on Friday. Now, on paper, this seems like lunacy, as Reigns will likely have The Bloodline in tow. However, if he is a man of his word, or in this case, his Wiseman's word, he will be alone at SmackDown, so long as The American Nightmare also appears without an entourage.

A fair deal, but the WWE Universe seems skeptical. When asked on Instagram whether Cody Rhodes was walking into a trap, the fans let their displeasure at his decision be known, as 85% of them agreed that he was indeed walking into one.

The WWE Universe seems convinced Cody Rhodes is walking into a trap.

Given The Bloodline's history, the WWE Universe is right to be unhappy with Rhodes' decision to go to SmackDown alone. Fortunately, he does have some allies who are ready to help out whenever necessary, but hopefully, he won't have to call upon them this Friday.

Cody Rhodes will be teaming up with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40

Finishing the story and winning the Undisputed Universal Championship isn't the only thing Cody Rhodes has to worry about at WrestleMania 40. His desire to finally dethrone Roman Reigns has put him smack-dab in the middle of The Rock's firing line. The People's Champ has it out for The American Nightmare, believing he took away what would have been the greatest WrestleMania match of all time.

This has resulted in the alliance of The Rock and Roman Reigns challenging Rhodes and his new buddy Seth Rollins, who is equally fed up with The Brahma Bull, to a tag team match on Night 1 of The Show of Shows.

It certainly will be quite the spectacle, as The Rock has put forth some conditions. If Rhodes and Rollins win at Night 1, the Night 2 main event will be Bloodline-free. But, if he and Rollins do end up losing, things will become that much more difficult for Cody, as "The Bloodline Rules" will come into effect. In other words, Rhodes is walking down a slippery slope that he cannot afford to fall on.

