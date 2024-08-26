The Wyatt Sicks share a cryptic message ahead of WWE RAW; potential hint decoded

The Wyatt Sicks shared a cryptic update on social media ahead of the upcoming edition of WWE RAW. The leader of the mysterious faction, Uncle Howdy, will wrestle his first-ever match on the red brand's show later tonight.

The Wyatt Sicks continued their rivalry with American Made as the group interrupted a singles match between Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile last Monday. The confrontation ended with the mysterious faction standing tall and setting up a singles bout between Chad Gable and Uncle Howdy for the August 26 edition of Monday Night RAW.

Ahead of Uncle Howdy's in-ring debut, the official X account of the stable shared a cryptic message to send out a strong message. The post features a distorted picture with a weird-looking caption encoded with a 7-shift Caesar cipher, which decodes to "remove the scales from your eyes." The shared photograph contains a binary code, which translates to Matthew 7:15, which in the Bible says:

"Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep's clothing, but underneath are ravenous wolves."

Former Wyatt Family member explains why he will not join The Wyatt Sicks

In a sit-down conversation with Uncle Howdy, an emotional Bo Dallas mentioned Bray Wyatt. He added that the group wants to take his late brother's legacy forward. However, The Eater of World's former stablemate and close friend, Braun Strowman, claimed he would never be a part of the faction.

During his recent appearance on The Ringer, Strowman pointed out he has desperately been trying to stay away from The Wyatt Sicks. Braun Strowman pointed out that he feared the mysterious group could bring out the monster he had been hiding inside for so long to ensure the safety of others around him and his own:

"They’re fu**ing terrifying. There’s no other way to put it. I’ve said this a couple of times in interviews. I’m purposely trying to stay as far away as I can right now because that part of me I work really hard to put away. There’s a monster instead of this monster, and I feel him rattle his cage because there’s something about them that I can feel myself wanting to be pulled. I’m fighting it. I don’t want to go there. I don’t want to let him back out. If they’re able to pull it back out of me, I fear for myself. I fear for anything that’s around me. I’m not a good person when it comes out, and I’m very good at doing bad things to people," Braun Strowman said.

The Wyatt Sicks leader will look to begin his WWE in-ring career with a win over Master Gable, who recently exited Alpha Academy, forming a new faction named American Made.

