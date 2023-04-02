Create

"Theory's next challenger" - Fans unable to contain themselves post WWE Superstar's feat of strength at WrestleMania

By Kishan Prasad
Modified Apr 02, 2023 10:00 IST
Does Austin Theory have a new challenger in the future?
WrestleMania 39 proved to be a stellar night with Austin Theory getting the biggest win of his life. The night also saw Chad Gable do the unthinkable and hit a German Suplex on Braun Strowman.

Night One of WrestleMania saw memorable matches take place. The highlight of the night was Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn dethroning The Usos as Tag Team Champions. A couple of more memorable events from the night included Logan Paul's entrance, KSI's involvement, The Mysterios' entrances and Rhea Ripley winning the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The show had fans going crazy from the get-go with Theory beating John Cena. But one of the most surprising moments during the first quarter of the show was Chad Gable lifting Braun Strowman for a German Suplex.

What a #WrestleMania feat of strength by @WWEGable! 😲😲😲 https://t.co/cMIq76557p

Many WWE fans have taken to Twitter to express their love for the WWE Superstar and applaud his feat of strength. A few of these fans want to see Gable get a push and possibly hold a singles Championship in the near future.

@WrestleOps Put the US Title on Cable. He deserves it, Theory next challenger. #WrestleMania39 https://t.co/YEoqFYOC9B
@WrestleOps my man Chad Gable is freaking talented and deserves a huge push #WrestleMania39
@WrestleOps This man deserves a huge push mann! 🔥Next US champion please
@WrestleOps Got a Babyface pop from this... Could a Babyface run be in his future?
@WrestleOps Gablemania next year in Philly. Put a singles belt on that man.
@WrestleOps CHAD GABLE IS SO GADDAM GOOD DOING THESE UNEXPECTED DISPLAY OF POWER
@WrestleOps He needs to be pushed as a singles
@WWE @WWEGable It's without question Gable is just incredible #WrestleMania
@WWE @WWEGable GIVE @WWEGable his push he is ready
@WWE @WWEGable It's borderline criminal how WWE haven't strapped a rocket to Gable'a back, brilliant at everything except being tall.
@WWE @WWEGable Chad Gable vs Austin Theory needs a long story and hopefully soon!!
@WrestleOps He is so underrated
@WWE @WWEGable Give that man a belt, he deserves one
@WWE @WWEGable Gable made me a fan after that.

At WrestleMania 39, Chad Gable and Otis paired up to face three more teams in the WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Fourway Tag Team Match. Their opponents included teams of Ricochet and Braun Strowman, the Street Profits and the Viking Raiders. While all the teams put up a great fight, the match ended with the Street Profits clinching the victory and walking out with their heads held high.

Does WWE have any plans for Chad Gable after WrestleMania?

Chad Gable has been in WWE since 2013, making his debut on NXT in 2015. He was paired with Jason Jordan at the time. The duo won the NXT Tag Team Titles before making their way to the main roster.

Jason Jordan suffered a career-ending injury while on the main roster, leaving Gable partner-less for quite a while. Gable, however, went on to win the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships with Bobby Roode and Otis after having a run as WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion with Jordan.

A report published a few days ago stated that Triple H is a fan of Chad Gable, indicating that he may be in line to get a singles push in the near future. Based on some big singles matches he's had, this does seem like the next step for him.

Who will Chad Gable face next? Let us know in the comments section below!

