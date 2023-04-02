WrestleMania 39 proved to be a stellar night with Austin Theory getting the biggest win of his life. The night also saw Chad Gable do the unthinkable and hit a German Suplex on Braun Strowman.

Night One of WrestleMania saw memorable matches take place. The highlight of the night was Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn dethroning The Usos as Tag Team Champions. A couple of more memorable events from the night included Logan Paul's entrance, KSI's involvement, The Mysterios' entrances and Rhea Ripley winning the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The show had fans going crazy from the get-go with Theory beating John Cena. But one of the most surprising moments during the first quarter of the show was Chad Gable lifting Braun Strowman for a German Suplex.

Many WWE fans have taken to Twitter to express their love for the WWE Superstar and applaud his feat of strength. A few of these fans want to see Gable get a push and possibly hold a singles Championship in the near future.

At WrestleMania 39, Chad Gable and Otis paired up to face three more teams in the WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Fourway Tag Team Match. Their opponents included teams of Ricochet and Braun Strowman, the Street Profits and the Viking Raiders. While all the teams put up a great fight, the match ended with the Street Profits clinching the victory and walking out with their heads held high.

Does WWE have any plans for Chad Gable after WrestleMania?

Chad Gable has been in WWE since 2013, making his debut on NXT in 2015. He was paired with Jason Jordan at the time. The duo won the NXT Tag Team Titles before making their way to the main roster.

Jason Jordan suffered a career-ending injury while on the main roster, leaving Gable partner-less for quite a while. Gable, however, went on to win the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships with Bobby Roode and Otis after having a run as WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion with Jordan.

A report published a few days ago stated that Triple H is a fan of Chad Gable, indicating that he may be in line to get a singles push in the near future. Based on some big singles matches he's had, this does seem like the next step for him.

