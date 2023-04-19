"There is only one man who WILL finish the story!" – Fans hilariously react to 26-year-old WWE star possibly dethroning Roman Reigns

The latest edition of WWE RAW saw The Judgment Day interrupt The Bloodline early on in the show. Fans have since taken to Twitter to react to the angle involving Dominik Mysterio, with some claiming that it's time for the 26-year-old to take down Roman Reigns.

Dominik competed in his first WWE match at SummerSlam 2020 against Seth Rollins. Roman Reigns returned to the company on the same night to take down "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman after their Universal Championship match.

Reigns has built The Bloodline around him ever since and recruited his family members to compete for the faction. Meanwhile, Dominik turned heel last September to join The Judgment Day against the wishes of his father, Rey Mysterio. The upstart even faced the masked legend at WrestleMania 39.

The two men have had a very different story to tell since SummerSlam 2020, but some fans believe that the 26-year-old could take down The Tribal Chief. A Twitter user floated the idea, with other fans hilariously reacting to Dominik Mysterio potentially defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

While most fans believe that Ex-Con Dom has what it takes to perform at the highest level, he is still very green. However, they took to Twitter to have fun and claim he was ready to take down Roman Reigns.

🅱️ames @TheFedSZN @patricktheheel I understand why Cody didn't win now they knew they had Dom waiting. @patricktheheel I understand why Cody didn't win now they knew they had Dom waiting.

Tim Flaherty @TimFlaherty823 @patricktheheel Dominik's debut match was the same night Roman became the tribal chief. Coincidence? I think not. @patricktheheel Dominik's debut match was the same night Roman became the tribal chief. Coincidence? I think not.

It was revealed during the opening segment of WWE RAW that Roman Reigns had struck a deal between the two sides. While The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa took care of Rey Mysterio earlier in the night, The Judgment Day failed to return the favor in the night's main event.

WWE reportedly planned to send Dominik Mysterio to NXT before he competed against his father

Dominik Mysterio is currently at the top of his game in the company. He has become one of the most hated heels on the main roster today.

Joining The Judgment Day proved to be the turning point in his career. However, according to Dave Meltzer, WWE planned to send the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion to NXT before he got into a rivalry with his father. Here's what Meltzer wrote in his report:

"While there is no chance of this happening now, before the decision to start the Rey vs. Dominik program, there was serious thought given to sending Dominik to NXT."

It looks like working alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley has proven to be beneficial for the up-and-coming star. Dominik Mysterio could soon win a singles title on the main roster and continue his rise in the company.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio should get into a rivalry with Roman Reigns down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

