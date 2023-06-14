"There is only one top main guy in WWE" - Fans think current champion is no match for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for well over a year to cement himself as the top name in the company. Fans believe that the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is still no match for The Tribal Chief.

Triple H unveiled the new Heavyweight Title on RAW to ensure that there would be two top men’s champions in WWE. Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles at Night of Champions to kickstart his reign.

Fans have seen Rollins appear every week and prove to be a fighting champion ever since. He recently defended his title against Damian Priest on RAW. On the latest episode of NXT, he accepted Bron Breakker’s challenge for the title.

Rollins also accepted Finn Balor’s challenge for Money in the Bank on this week’s RAW. Next week on the red brand, The Visionary will issue an open challenge.

It looks like Seth Rollins wants to prove he is better than Roman Reigns as a champion. He has several title defenses lined up but has already ruined the outcome of most matches by taking up new challenges.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Seth Rollins is cementing himself as a workhorse champion. Seth Rollins is cementing himself as a workhorse champion. https://t.co/VycSnx64Y2

While most fans appreciate Seth Rollins’ efforts to make the World Heavyweight Championship the top title in WWE.

However, some believe he is overdoing it with the challenges and is still no match for Roman Reigns.

Kay @kagisomotlhaks ! No matter what Seth does unfortunately🤷‍♂️ @ProWFinesse There is only one top main guy in WWE and that is The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns! No matter what Seth does unfortunately🤷‍♂️ @ProWFinesse There is only one top main guy in WWE and that is The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns☝️! No matter what Seth does unfortunately🤷‍♂️

Justin @Justin_469 @ProWFinesse Problem is , this should how it always should be. He shouldn’t be praised for doing the basics as a defending champ. Just saying @ProWFinesse Problem is , this should how it always should be. He shouldn’t be praised for doing the basics as a defending champ. Just saying

Just Dan @Schultz215Dan @ProWFinesse I actually think there’s no need to defend it this much especially this soon @ProWFinesse I actually think there’s no need to defend it this much especially this soon

Luis puetate @Luispuetate6 @ProWFinesse How he can be booked for four matches when he can lose the title? Stupid booking by triple h @ProWFinesse How he can be booked for four matches when he can lose the title? Stupid booking by triple h

The Tribal Chief hasn’t defended his championship since WrestleMania 39. That has not affected his star power, as he is still the biggest draw in the company.

Roman Reigns’ storyline with The Bloodline has been shaking up the landscape of WWE for several months. It looks like Seth Rollins will remain a secondary champion in the eyes of some fans compared to The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have the best storyline in WWE, according to a legend

The Bloodline has been carrying the SmackDown roster for more than two years. WWE has continued to give the men from the faction the top spot on the brand and many Premium Live Events.

Roman Reigns has worked hard to build his teammates around him while holding his title. Former WCW executive Eric Bishoff recently praised the WWE creative team for The Bloodline’s bookings during an interview with Ariel Helwani.

"I watch occasionally, I keep up on the business side of the wrestling business. I am not interested in what’s going on in the ring and on television. I was going into WrestleMania [39] because I thought that The Bloodline storyline was one of the best storylines that I have seen in professional wrestling in 30-40 years. It was so well crafted in terms of storytelling and writing, and I loved it. I will be honest I was a little disappointed when Cody Rhodes didn’t get it [the title]," said Bischoff.

Jimmy Uso recently left the faction after betraying The Tribal Chief at Night of Champions. Jey Uso could follow his brother out soon, and the storyline could set up a major match between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Who do you think is the better champion between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

