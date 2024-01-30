"They have become irrelevant" - Fans slam Triple H's booking of popular tag team after 5-match losing streak on WWE RAW

Despite the drastic changes in the WWE product since his take over, Triple H is often on the receiving end of criticism from fans online. That was the case once again when fans were less than pleased with Tegan Nox and Natalya losing yet again on RAW.

Tegan Nox and Natalya wrestled on an episode of RAW in September 2023, with the veteran suffering a shock loss. Since then, Triple H has decided to put them together as a tag team. They started strong, winning a Women's Tag Team Championship #1 Contendership Fatal Four Way match on RAW. They defeated the teams of Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell, Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri, and Katana Chance & Kayden Carter.

A week later, Nox and Natalya lost the title match to Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. They have now lost five matches in a row, with the latest defeat coming on the most recent episode of the red brand.

The Kabuki Warriors, Kairi Sane, and Asuka defeated the former number-one contenders. Following their fifth loss in a row, fans expressed their dissatisfaction with Triple H's booking of the team.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Natalya sent a strong message regarding WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Natalya has been a part of every women's Royal Rumble since the marquee match was introduced for female wrestlers in 2018. She acknowledged the growth of women's wrestling in recent times with a strong post on Instagram.

"Different eras, generations, paths and dreams. But all with one goal. After decades of awesome mens’ Royal Rumbles, this was the collective that broke new ground in the 1st ever Women’s Royal Rumble. Tonight, another group of incredibly talented women carry on this dream for us. It’s truly been the biggest honor to be a part of every single one."

The Queen of Hearts lasted 20 minutes and 57 seconds in the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match. She attempted to eliminate her partner Tegan Nox but the rookie ended up eliminating the veteran instead before Bayley dumped out Nox as well.

It appears that Natalya and Tegan Nox are headed for a split. The former WWE Divas Champion has been a sort of mentor to the former NXT star. Tegan Nox overcoming the 41-year-old in a feud would do wonders for her future in WWE.

What are your thoughts on the recent booking of Tegan Nox and Natalya? Share your views in the comment section below!

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here