"They better not deviate" - WWE Universe reacts to rumored plan for Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship tomorrow night at Elimination Chamber.

Many wrestling fans are hopeful that Sami will pull off the improbable and the hometown hero somehow dethrones The Tribal Chief at Elimination Chamber. It was reported earlier today by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer that the original plan for the match was to have Jey Uso betray Sami at the premium live event.

The interference would lead to a tag team match at WrestleMania between The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens. Meltzer insinuated that the plans could change ahead of the biggest show of the year.

Cultaholic Wrestling @Cultaholic



Read more down below. For months the original plans for tomorrow's Elimination Chamber reportedly called for Sami Zayn to lose following Jey Uso turning on him. However, a new report notes that "a lot has changed since that time" and Zayn is now a "major TV ratings mover."Read more down below. For months the original plans for tomorrow's Elimination Chamber reportedly called for Sami Zayn to lose following Jey Uso turning on him. However, a new report notes that "a lot has changed since that time" and Zayn is now a "major TV ratings mover."Read more down below.👇 https://t.co/ElvvqFr1rr

Most wrestling fans appear to be torn about the main event tomorrow night at the premium live event. Many want to see Sami overcome the odds and walk out of the premium live event as the new champion. However, some fans want WWE to stick to their original plans and set up the tag team match at WrestleMania.

Troy2Slick @Troy2Slick @Cultaholic Sami isn’t winning the titles, he’s not getting added to the Cody/Roman match either. @Cultaholic Sami isn’t winning the titles, he’s not getting added to the Cody/Roman match either.

Craig Aldridge @CraigA3 @Cultaholic Jey Uso turning on him would be a slap in the face to all of the character work done (especially by Jey) over 2 years @Cultaholic Jey Uso turning on him would be a slap in the face to all of the character work done (especially by Jey) over 2 years

Mark Graboweski @RealDiazFlak @Cultaholic I’d be much happier with Sami vs Cody at WM then another Roman match @Cultaholic I’d be much happier with Sami vs Cody at WM then another Roman match

The Nightman @harrythepratt @Cultaholic I think Montreal would explode Saturday night if Sami wins @Cultaholic I think Montreal would explode Saturday night if Sami wins

Wrestling veteran Konnan always believed Sami Zayn would make it to the top of WWE

WCW legend Konnan recently disclosed a conversation he had with Sami Zayn. He claimed that he knew the 38-year-old would eventually rise to the top of the company.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan noted that talent always rises to the top and Sami just had to wait for his opportunity.

"I thought to myself. I didn't tell him this. I go, 'you're probably gonna go in there, get stuck in that talent glut that they have but I've always said: talent rises to the top. And sooner or later, as people leave or whatever the case may be, he's gonna get his chance. But he's gonna have to wait.' And basically, that's what happened," Konnan explained. [8:12 - 8:31]

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match last month and has already earned a spot in the main event of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Time will tell if The American Nightmare will be challenging Roman Reigns or Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in April.

What would you like the WrestleMania 39 main event to be? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

