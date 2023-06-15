"They are doing damage a doctor cannot undo" - Former WWE Superstar on brutal bump in viral video

Former WWE (WWF) star Leilani Kai has reacted to a recent sequence featuring Stardom wrestlers AZM and Hazuki.

Kai is a former one-time WWF Women's Champion. She also won the WWF Women's Tag Team Championship twice, alongside Judy Martin. Kai made her debut way back in 1975.

Taking to Twitter, Kai reacted to the brutal bump featuring AZM and Hazuki. She sent a message showing concern for the two superstars, stating that they're doing damage to their bodies that a doctor can't undo.

"I’ve wrestled since 1976. This is one of the saddest things I’ve seen. I know how my body feels today and they are doing damage that a doctor cannot undo," wrote Kai.

Check out the tweet from Kai and the sequence featuring AZM and Hazuki:

WWE veteran Lance Storm also reacted to the same and replied to Leilani Kai

In response to Leilani Kai's tweet, Lance Storm also expressed his concern for the superstars.

In a recent tweet, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion warned superstars of the long-term consequences they might suffer after taking such brutal bumps.

Storm mentioned that bumps like these eventually get to a superstar, and there is a price to pay for the same.

"It might not be tomorrow, next week, month, or year, but these bumps always come back to get you. There is a price to pay for what we do and that toll is eventually collected," wrote Storm.

Check out Storm's tweet and response:

AZM made her Stardom debut at the early age of 11. She is 20 years old and has a long way to go in her professional wrestling career.

Earlier this year, both she and Hazuki shared the ring with former WWE star Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks), challenging her for the IWGP Women's Title in a three-way match at NJPW Sakura Genesis.

