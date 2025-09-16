“They don’t care anymore” - WWE will never be good again, says ex-employee (Exclusive)

WWE has been in the midst of a confusing time since its move to Netflix became official. The move was made official in January of this year and brought the company a lot of eyeballs and a significant influx of cash. They have been making good money through various deals thanks to their increased popularity.

However, many fans and analysts alike have been criticizing the product for most of this year as well. While the creative has been largely praised since Triple H became WWE's Chief Content Officer in 2022, it has found some critics of late, with former WWE employee Vince Russo being amongst them.

The veteran writer once again criticized the company's creative on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, while talking on the Legion of RAW. He said that WWE doesn't care about the shows they're putting on anymore because they're only concentrating on delivering the content for all the shows and not about the quality.

"They don't care anymore. I swear to God, they must be so focused on delivering content. Okay, Raw is over. We delivered two and a half hours. What's next? NXT? I mean, bro, that's really what they're concentrating on, delivering the content, bro. I'm telling you, Chris, this content will never be good again." Russo said.

He added that the content will never get better as they're churning out too many shows, referring to the PLEs taking place every month.

"It will never be good again. It's going to be the pops. It's going to be bringing people back. I mean, that's what we're going to keep seeing. It's going to keep being matches. You're never going to get compelling content again because they're turning out too much." Russo added.

WWE is set to host Wrestlepalooza this coming weekend, and several huge matches have been announced for the show so far. John Cena and Brock Lesnar will battle it out for the last time at the event, while AJ Lee makes her in-ring return alongside CM Punk to face Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

