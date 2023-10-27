"They don’t want you" "Get a job you loser" - Fans roast controversial star after he asks Triple H to call him

Fans had a field day over a controversial star's message to Triple H on Twitter.

Dillon Danis recently lost his much-anticipated boxing match to Logan Paul after trolling him on social media for weeks on end. Paul later cut a promo on RAW, putting Danis down.

It did not take long before Danis noticed Paul's promo and decided to do something about it. He put up a tweet and asked Triple H to call him so that the two could talk.

You can check out Dillon Danis' tweet below:

Most of the responses to Danis' tweet were negative, with fans showing no interest in seeing him in WWE.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Dillon Danis recently made a bold claim about Triple H

Before his fight with Logan Paul, Dillon Danis hounded him on social media for several weeks. He also appeared in a bunch of interviews and took shots at Paul and his fiancee, Nina Agdal. In one of his interviews, Danis claimed that The Game told him that he hoped he beat Paul's a**.

Danis made another big claim, stating that the WWE locker room used to bully Paul backstage:

"Fu****g Logan’s part of the Karen era. I like the old-school guys. Like Rey Mysterio and those guys, they loved me. They were all back there like, ‘Fu****g Logan, no one likes him, we give him swirlies in the back.’ Triple H even said that to me," Danis said. [H/T Fightful]

Ever since Dillon Danis lost the fight to Logan Paul, he has been getting mercilessly trolled by Twitterati. As for Paul, he set his sights on Rey Mysterio's United States Title immediately after putting Danis down. The two high-flyers are all set to battle it out in a United States Championship match at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

