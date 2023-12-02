"They don't even have chemistry" - WWE Universe wants 3-time champion to end feud with Damage CTRL faction 

The formidable Damage CTRL debuted at the 2022 SummerSlam Premium Live Event with Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY as the group's founding members.

The then-Bayley-led faction confronted Bianca Belair, a two-time RAW Women's Champion and a one-time SmackDowm Women's Champion. With animosity at an all-time high, The EST successfully defended her title in a jaw-dropping collision against Becky Lynch at that year's SummerSlam.

At this year's Biggest Party of the Summer, the 34-year-old female star regained her WWE Women's Championship against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple-threat match.

However, Belair's moment was stolen within a few minutes after The Genuis of the SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to win the title. With Kairi Sane and Asuka being the newest members of the Damage CTRL, the 34-year-old star has continued her rivalry with the heel group even after Survivor Series: WarGames PLE.

Since the inception of the stable, Bianca Belair has been feuding with The Role Model, SKY, and Kai. The wrestling fans are done with The EST going after the SmackDown faction.

The WWE Universe believes the storyline between Bayley's faction and the former Women's Champion has reached an impasse and that it needs repackaging.

Fans stormed the internet to share that the feud between Damage CTRL and Belair should end as soon as possible since it's not compelling and they don't have any chemistry.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

Bayley didn't accompany Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown

At Survivor Series WarGames, the team of Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi defeated Bayley, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka. This created tension among the heel group with regard to The Role Model.

The wrestling world had already suggested that following Survivor Series, the Damage CTRL may kick out Bayle out of the group, which would lead to her face turn.

Well, WWE planted seeds for the same on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The EST was set for a one-on-one match against The Pirate Princess. However, before the bout, the former SmackDown Women's Champion was seen visibly upset when Asuka, The Genius of SKY, and Kai hyped Sane.

The WWE Women's Champion told Bayley not to accompany her stablemates by the ringside during the match. But during the match, the referee barred all members of the Damage CTRL from the ringside, leaving Kairi Sane alone with Belair.

Irrespective of the orders from IYO SKY, The Role Model tried to help The Pirate Princess, but she failed as The EST emerged victorious. Only time will tell if the SmackDown heel faction will kick out Bayley sooner or later.

What do you think of the feud between Bianca Belair and the Damage CTRL faction? Sound off in the comments section below.