"They have given up on him" - Fans react to former world champion's prolonged absence from WWE

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H's reign as the head of creative has been eventful so far. Many superstars have seen their stock rise in the company, but others have not enjoyed the same fate. Some fans feel Bray Wyatt's prolonged absence from TV could indicate that The Game has given up on him.

The Eater of Worlds returned to WWE at the conclusion of the Extreme Rules 2022 premium live event. His arrival was met with a lot of fanfare, and expectations were high for his second run in the company. The star's momentum eventually fizzled out as fans grew weary of his promo-heavy storylines that seemingly did not deliver.

Wyatt's only televised match since his return came at the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event. The former WWE world champion took on LA Knight and emerged victorious. Following this feud, the 35-year-old turned his attention to Bobby Lashley.

Bray Wyatt is reportedly suffering from a physical issue, ruling him out of in-ring action. He has not been seen in over two months, and fans had a strong reaction to it on Twitter.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC 74 days since Bray Wyatt’s last WWE appearance. 74 days since Bray Wyatt’s last WWE appearance. https://t.co/tDZJlsmljO

Shake @ESGShake @WrestlingWCC I’ll still so upset about getting emotionally invested in nothing so many times I don’t mind he being away 🤷🏻‍♂️ @WrestlingWCC I’ll still so upset about getting emotionally invested in nothing so many times I don’t mind he being away 🤷🏻‍♂️

Former Bray Wyatt collaborator was reportedly fired from WWE

Bray Wyatt has had an eventful career in the Stamford-based company so far. It was recently reported by Fightful Select that writer Nick Manfredini had left the company earlier this year. He reportedly worked closely with Wyatt behind the scenes.

Ringside News has given an update on Manfredini's departure and confirmed that the backstage personality was fired from the global wrestling juggernaut. It was further noted that budget cuts were not the reason behind his departure.

"Ringside News was told by someone from the WWE creative team that Nick Manfredini was fired. He did not quit the job, either. We were also able to confirm that Nick Manfredini losing his job had absolutely nothing to do with budget cuts. We cannot comment further on the situation because that is a human resources issue. Suffice it to say, the call was made to end his time in WWE."

It can be argued that Bray Wyatt's recent run in the company has been underwhelming so far, with uninspiring storylines and next to no in-ring action. While he is away because of illness, he is still one of the biggest names in the industry, and it remains to be seen if Triple H will have anything fresh planned for him upon the star's eventual comeback.

Poll : 0 votes