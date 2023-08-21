"They just f**ked up the storyline" - WWE blamed for "ruining" The Bloodline with reported plans for Jimmy Uso vs Jey Uso by fans

WWE fans are blaming the company for ruining The Bloodline storyline with the latest reported plans for Jimmy Uso vs Jey Uso.

Jimmy recently betrayed his twin brother Jey when the latter went in a bout against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam with the Universal Championship on the line. Jey was just moments away from becoming the new Tribal Chief when Jimmy showed up and super-kicked his own brother, which led to Reigns retaining his title.

In the following SmackDown episode, Jimmy told Jey that he did it because he wanted to protect him from becoming another self-centered Tribal Chief. However, Jey did not buy his explanation and took his revenge by super-kickingRoman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso.

Fans believed they will get to see The Usos go against each other in a match soon. However, according to a new report, the bout isn't going to happen anytime soon.

WrestlingWorld CC recently took to Twitter to post about the latest update on the match.

"Jimmy Uso vs Jey Uso reportedly won't be happening in the immediate future," WrestlingWorld CC wrote on Twitter.

Fans were quick to notice this and started commenting on the post. One fan believes that WWE has ruined The Bloodline saga because of dragging it out too much.

Another fan tweeted that the company knew they messed up the storyline, which is the reason they are pushing the match.

A fan wondered if the match isn't happening then Jimmy turned on Jey without any reason.

One fan believes WWE wants to stretch this till WrestleMania 40.

A fan tweeted that Jey Uso will eliminate Jimmy Uso during

Another fan believes WWE have messed up The Bloodline storyline because they booked it too strong.

Eric Bischoff believes Sami Zayn should return to The Bloodline story after Jey Uso quit WWE because of his brother Jimmy Uso's betrayal

In a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff said that Sami Zayn should be brought back into The Bloodline storyline as Jey can feel fired up because of the former 'Honorary Uce'.

"I don't know, maybe bring Sami back. Maybe Sami is the catalyst that Jey needs to find his spirit, his spine, his fire. Because if you could get a fired up Jey, a confident Jey Uso, a hungry Jey Uso who is not ready to back down...I'm trying to think of a parallel, and a character that is easy for people to see but I can't find it right now. I'm not saying a Stone Cold Steve Austin type of character but give me somebody that says f*ck it I'm not taking it anymore, I'll do whatever I have to do to beat you."

Fans don't want WWE to push Jey Uso vs Jimmy Uso as they feel The Bloodline story is becoming lackluster because of a long stretch.

