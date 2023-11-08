"They just can't leave it alone like that" - Roman Reigns has to fight popular WWE rival again, believes veteran (Exclusive)

While Roman Reigns has retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against many opponents, wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes a specific rematch is in order.

The Tribal Chief has established a legacy with his record-breaking title reign. Just a few days ago at Crown Jewel, he put down the latest in line of his rivals, LA Knight. However, it did not escape attention that the victory was possible due to interference from the Bloodline.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter shared his thoughts on the bout. According to him, the 'screwjob' finish has left room for a rematch against Roman Reigns down the line:

"Because it was a scr*wj*b finish, somewhere down the road, they gotta do a rematch. They just can't leave it alone like that. He [LA Knight] did not get hurt by the loss because of the scr*wj*b finish." (2:36 onwards)

Roman Reigns is currently on track to set an unbelievable record as the Universal Champion, with his run already exceeding 1000 days. It remains to be seen who will be able to dethrone him in the future.

