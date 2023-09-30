"They didn't know how to promote the show" - Veteran on how WWE and Vince McMahon might have reacted to Fox not renewing SmackDown (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently spoke about how WWE and Vince McMahon might be blaming Fox for SmackDown moving to USA Network next year.

The Friday night show has been airing on Fox since late 2019 when the company struck a five-year deal with the network. However, the agreement is expiring in late 2024, with SmackDown moving back to USA Network where it aired before its shift to Fox. While it remains to be seen how it impacts SmackDown's ratings, for now, fans are dissecting why the deal with Fox wasn't extended.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer wondered how Vince McMahon would have reacted to this development. Vince Russo believes McMahon and the promotion would be blaming Fox for not promoting the show well, which led to its ratings not meeting their expectations.

"Bro, make no bones about it. As far as Vince McMahon's point of view and WWE's stance, this was all Fox's fault. They didn't know how to promote the show. Come on, bro. No questions about it," said Vince Russo. [6:04 - 6:21]

Eric Bischoff thinks WWE SmackDown could become a three-hour show after moving to USA Network

On a recent episode of his podcast, Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff stated that WWE could make SmackDown a three-hour show after it starts airing on the USA Network next year. The wrestling legend believes that since the network has experience airing a three-hour show in the form of RAW, he would be surprised if they didn't apply the same strategy and add an hour to SmackDown.

"It makes a lot of sense. USA has obviously had a lot of experience with it. They’re very comfortable with it, they’ve been doing it for a long time. I would be surprised if they didn’t, frankly, I’d be shocked," said Bischoff.

Considering just how entertaining SmackDown has been over the last year or so, fans would hope its quality doesn't take a hit after moving to the USA Network.

