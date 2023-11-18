"They won't leave her alone" - WWE Universe reacts to former champion being overwhelmed by fans

WWE fans have reacted to a viral video of a superstar being hounded by wrestling fans at an airport.

It has been an eventful week for former WWE Women's Champion Asuka, after the veteran shocked the wrestling world during the main event of last week's episode of SmackDown. She teamed with Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair to battle Damage CTRL in a 6-woman tag team match.

The Empress of Tomorrow has had her issues with Damage CTRL in the past but made a shocking decision this past Friday night. She betrayed Belair and Flair and decided to join the heel faction. The group has now added Asuka and Kairi Sane in recent weeks.

Wrestling fans took to social media to react to the viral video of autograph seekers badgering Asuka at the airport. Most people criticized the behavior of the fans and noted that superstars should be afforded some personal space while out in public.

Bill Apter praises Asuka's personality in WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently complimented Asuka for her promo work and stated that the veteran was a unique performer.

The 42-year-old spent several years on the independent wrestling scene before signing with the promotion in 2015. She has had a tremendous amount of success on the main roster but is still winless at WrestleMania. The former champion is 0-5 at the biggest show of the year and lost to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Bill Apter praised the former women's champion for her personality. Apter added that a fan doesn't have to understand her to enjoy her performance on WWE television.

"I think she's an incredible personality. She's an excellent worker in the ring, of course. But she brings that ferocity and that very unusual personality, and you don't have to understand what she's saying to enjoy what she's doing," said Bill Apter. [9:35 - 9:50]

You can check out the full video below:

Asuka and Kairi Sane were once known as The Kabuki Warriors and have now reunited in the Damage CTRL faction. It will be fascinating to see how powerful the heel faction will become moving forward on WWE SmackDown.

Who would you like to see challenge Iyo Sky for the title on the WWE SmackDown? Would you like to see Damage CTRL go after the Women's Tag Team Championships once again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

