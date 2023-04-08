"They are not letting this mfer Dominik talk LMAOOOO" - WWE fans react to the live crowd hijacking WWE SmackDown segment

WWE fans reacted to the live crowd raking over Dominik Mysterio's promo during SmackDown.

Tonight on SmackDown, Triple H introduced Rhea Ripley as the new SmackDown Women's Champion after he announced the upcoming WWE Draft. Rhea came out with her Judgment Day stablemates.

The Eradicator addressed her win at WrestleMania 39 before she demanded that the fans rise to her victory. Balor also spoke about his match and called himself the real winner because he was still there while Edge was nowhere to be found.

However, as soon as Dominik tried to speak, the live crowd would not let him. It took him a while before he could get a sentence out of his mouth. The Judgment Day member then addressed his WrestleMania loss by saying that he held back at the show because he loved his father.

WWE fans were quick to respond to the live crowd taking over Dominik's promo segment during the Friday Night show.

One fan called Dominik the GOAT.

While another fan stated that Dominik couldn't even be heard on the mic.

Based on the heat Dominik Mysterio received during his promo, it's hard to argue that there is a better heel in WWE right now.

What did you make of the crowd's reaction to Dominik Mysterio's promo? Sound off in the comments section.

