"They are not letting this mfer Dominik talk LMAOOOO" - WWE fans react to the live crowd hijacking WWE SmackDown segment

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 08, 2023 07:43 IST
Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio made an appearance on SmackDown after his loss at WrestleMania 39

WWE fans reacted to the live crowd raking over Dominik Mysterio's promo during SmackDown.

Tonight on SmackDown, Triple H introduced Rhea Ripley as the new SmackDown Women's Champion after he announced the upcoming WWE Draft. Rhea came out with her Judgment Day stablemates.

The Eradicator addressed her win at WrestleMania 39 before she demanded that the fans rise to her victory. Balor also spoke about his match and called himself the real winner because he was still there while Edge was nowhere to be found.

However, as soon as Dominik tried to speak, the live crowd would not let him. It took him a while before he could get a sentence out of his mouth. The Judgment Day member then addressed his WrestleMania loss by saying that he held back at the show because he loved his father.

"I HELD BACK AT WRESTLEMANIA!" 😡@DomMysterio35 says he couldn't hurt his own father so he pulled his punches during their match at #WrestleMania. #SmackDown https://t.co/kGZeE0uf6D

WWE fans were quick to respond to the live crowd taking over Dominik's promo segment during the Friday Night show.

Check out the reactions below:

They are not letting this mfer Dominik talk LMAOOOO
@WWE @DomMysterio35 The real heat was when Rey Mysterio spanked his son with the belt. https://t.co/XBEsWjX5vZ
@WWE @DomMysterio35 That what you call nuclear heat..
@WWE @DomMysterio35 The heat was insane, incredible work, Dom doesn't even need to talk, just motion as if he is.
@WWE @DomMysterio35 He is the best heel https://t.co/6E73aveHhn
@WWE @DomMysterio35 Them boos were vicious 😂
@WWE @DomMysterio35 Dom is fantastic
@WWE @DomMysterio35 That heat reminded me of Roman Reigns after Mania vibes https://t.co/CAUnyWFMen
@WWE @DomMysterio35 Dom the biggest heel in the biz better than that dude who wears a scarf
@WWE @DomMysterio35 Greatest heel in the business, easily. #SmackDown
@WWE @DomMysterio35 The only better natural heal is MJF in wrestling
@WWE @DomMysterio35 Wow that Heat

One fan called Dominik the GOAT.

@WWE @DomMysterio35 GOAT @DomMysterio35 🔥🔥🔥

While another fan stated that Dominik couldn't even be heard on the mic.

@WWE @DomMysterio35 Bro couldn’t even be heard on the mic. Love it😂

Based on the heat Dominik Mysterio received during his promo, it's hard to argue that there is a better heel in WWE right now.

What did you make of the crowd's reaction to Dominik Mysterio's promo? Sound off in the comments section.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil
