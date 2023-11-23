"They lied," "I’m happy the beef is over" - Unseen footage convinces fans Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are friends in real life

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' interaction after RAW has convinced fans that the two stars are friends in real life.

Rhodes made his big return to WWE at last year's WrestleMania and defeated Seth Rollins in a singles match. The American Nightmare went on to defeat The Visionary in every single match that they had over the next few months.

Since then, both Rhodes and Rollins have made it clear that they aren't friends in real life, though they respect each other's work in the ring. On the latest edition of RAW, Cody Rhodes announced the return of Randy Orton at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. After the show went off the air, Cody, Rollins, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn stayed in the ring to interact with the crowd.

Cody Rhodes and Rollins looked at each other for a few seconds in what seemed like a wholesome interaction between two friends. The clip quickly went viral on Wrestling Twitter.

Check out some reactions to the same:

What did Seth Rollins say about Cody Rhodes?

Rollins has been lauded by the WWE Universe in the recent past for putting Rhodes over following his return to the promotion last year.

On the SI Media podcast, The Visionary opened up about his relationship with Cody Rhodes.

Check out his comments below:

"There’s a healthy jealousy in some capacity on both sides. He has mentioned recently that we both [are] vying constantly to be the top guy on the top show Monday Night Raw, and that’s the truth. And so, there’s respect. Friendship, I don’t know that I would go that far, but yeah, it’s very complex situation between the two of us, that’s for sure.” [H/T SEScoops]

Rhodes and Rollins will be on the same team at Survivor Series: WarGames. The duo will team up with Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and a returning Randy Orton in a WarGames match against The Judgment Day.

What do you think? Are Cody and Seth good friends behind the scenes?