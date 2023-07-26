"They don't like each other," "They still have heat" - Cody Rhodes' refusal to wrestle 37-year-old star "ever again" leaves fans in disbelief

WWE fans were flabbergasted after Cody Rhodes recently shared that he does not want to wrestle current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins ever again.

The rivalry between Rollins and Rhodes started when the latter returned to World Wrestling Entertainment as Rollins' mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38. They later continued their feud at WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell in 2022, with Rhodes winning all three bouts.

Recently Cody Rhodes was a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. During the interview, he expressed that after the trilogy bout, he is not interested in facing the 37-year-old ever again.

This left fans on Twitter shocked as many took to the social media site to express their views.

One fan stated that this is old news since the two have seemingly put their rivalry to bed.

Screengrab of tweet number 1

Another fan shared that if Rhodes and Seth Rollins still have heat, they should bury it like the latter did with Matt Riddle.

Tweet number 2

A WWE fan called out the World Heavyweight Champion for being unprofessional and starting the rivalry with the former AEW star.

Tweet number 3

Another fan stated that this was the reason he no longer liked Cody Rhodes.

Tweet number 4

One fan thought that Rhodes was a master at planting seeds for the future.

Tweet number 5

Cody Rhodes revealed Stephanie McMahon's six-word message to him

The 38-year-old star failed to finish his story and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at this year's WrestleMania against Roman Reigns.

During the same interview, Cody Rhodes was asked whether he was anxious heading into the Grandest Stage of Them All. The American Nightmare responded that he had no problem because Stephanie McMahon persuaded him to utilize everything in his arsenal to his advantage.

"There are things you have to earn, and when you're someone's kid, and you're a second generation or third generation, you have them all at your disposal from the beginning, but there is a difference to when you use them in the beginning and when you earn them. I felt like I had earned them. I remember Stephanie McMahon said this; she said, ' Use everything, use everything you have.'"

Check out the full interview below:

Only time will if Cody Rhodes would once again cross paths with Seth Rollins in the near future. Meanwhile, he is set to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

Do you want to see The American Nightmare vs. The Visionary? Sound off in the comments section below.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here