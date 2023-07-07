“They were like, 'We love you! It's great! You're in!” - Top personality explains how he got into WWE

WWE is a dream destination for many in the wrestling industry, whether it be a wrestler or someone working in a non-wrestling role. WWE personality Mike Rome recently revealed how he got into the company.

Mike Rome is now best known for being an announcer in WWE. However, prior to his announcing gig, Rome was an emcee for Nickelodeon and also performed at theme parks.

Speaking with Ryan Satin on his Out of Character podcast, Mike Rome went into detail about his journey to WWE. He mentioned how he and Greg Hamilton used to work at a theme park together. After Hamilton became the announcer for SmackDown and NXT, he urged Rome to join. After six months of trying, Rome finally got an audition.

"They were like, 'We love you! It's great! You're in! It's golden!' And then I didn't hear anything for months."

Five months later, Rome got a call back from World Wrestling Entertainment, and he was hired to start after WrestleMania.

"Sure enough, a week later, I got the phone call. 'Hey, just so you know, this is what's going on. We've got this, we're gonna go international, we've got WrestleMania, but let's double back right after WrestleMania.' And I was like [makes finger gun gesture] 'PEW PEW!'" [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

WWE announcer Mike Rome once left with a bleeding tongue due to Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho

Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho's pairing in WWE enticed fans for many months in 2016 and '17. The duo started as best friends and had some of the funniest segments in the company at the time. The current AEW star was then betrayed by Owens to kickstart a feud and end their months-long friendship.

During the same podcast episode, Mike Rome also mentioned how one of their segments left him with a bloody tongue.

"I've bitten holes in my tongue because doing backstages with them," Rome said. "It's so hard not to laugh because you don't know what they are going to say. You have no idea what's coming out, these guys are two of the best and I walked out of there with a bleeding tongue that day." [H/T Fightful]

Mike Rome is currently an announcer on the SmackDown brand. He replaced Samantha Irvin, who moved to RAW.

