"They are literally trying to erase Vince McMahon" - WWE Universe reacts to hilarious botch at WrestleMania 39

Pat McAfee made his WWE return at WrestleMania 39 and was able to defeat The Miz in an impromptu match that was sanctioned by Snoop Dogg.

McAfee had help from San Francisco 49er George Kittle and following his win, Michael Cole was seen dancing at ringside, claiming that both he and McAfee were now undefeated at WrestleMania.

Of course, this isn't the case since McAfee was defeated by Vince McMahon just seconds after picking up a win over Austin Theory last year at WrestleMania 38.

The WWE Universe has taken to Twitter to point out that it appears as though the company is trying to erase the former WWE Chairman from history since Corey Graves sat at ringside the whole time and didn't try to correct him once.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Derek @GrandeHero #Wrestlemania How is Pat undefeated? Vince beat him last year. They are literally trying to erase Vince McMahon from the record books. How is Pat undefeated? Vince beat him last year. They are literally trying to erase Vince McMahon from the record books. 😂#Wrestlemania

Zach McGibbon @RawIsGibby Didn't Vince McMahon beat Pat McAfee in a match just last year or is that now stricken from the record? #WrestleMania Didn't Vince McMahon beat Pat McAfee in a match just last year or is that now stricken from the record? #WrestleMania

Several other fans have just taken to social media to point out the fact that the match did happen and even tagged Michael Cole to make him aware of his error.

Jared Miller @JT1195 Pat McAfee is 2-1 at Wrestlemania and is not undefeated. He lost to Vince McMahon at last year’s #WrestleMania Pat McAfee is 2-1 at Wrestlemania and is not undefeated. He lost to Vince McMahon at last year’s #WrestleMania

Kyle Morgan @KyleHypest Michael Cole, Pat McAfee is not undefeated, Vince McMahon beat him last year in the worst Mania "match" of all time. Michael Cole, Pat McAfee is not undefeated, Vince McMahon beat him last year in the worst Mania "match" of all time.

WrestlingStats even shared a Tweet during the match to make it clear that Pat McAfee isn't undefeated and Michael Cole is the only commentator who is.

Daniel Yanofsky @DanYanofsky Pat McAfee isn't undefeated at #WrestleMania , as he lost to Vince McMahon. Therefore, Michael Cole is still the only undefeated announcer at the event. Pat McAfee isn't undefeated at #WrestleMania, as he lost to Vince McMahon. Therefore, Michael Cole is still the only undefeated announcer at the event. https://t.co/BSRxB4FbUZ

At the 2023 Royal Rumble, McAfee made a surprise return for commentary.

Did you pick up on Michael Cole's WrestleMania botch? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

