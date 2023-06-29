"They'll be released in the next 6 months"- Fans go wild over the booking of former champions on WWE SmackDown

Many WWE stars from NXT have made their way to the main roster in this year's Draft. However, not all have hit the ground running since the move, which could be attributed to the company's creative team.

The same was highlighted on last week's SmackDown, where Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre lost their NXT Tag Team Championships in their first defense on the main roster. The duo was moved up to the main roster and drafted to SmackDown along with their titles, but Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler challenged them to a title unification match, putting the WWE Women's Championship on the line as well.

The bout took place on the blue brand last Friday, where the former MMA duo were able to take both titles home. This treatment of the former NXT Tag Team Champions did not sit well with fans, and many took to social media to comment on Isla and Alba's booking.

Embedded below are a few of the many responses:

2kgears @wwe2kgears They really called them up just to take the titles off them like that… anyways They really called them up just to take the titles off them like that… anyways https://t.co/vd0cgA1LdU

Dan @dancee1106 What a waste. @wwe2kgears Sadly they’ll be released in the next 6 months…What a waste. @wwe2kgears Sadly they’ll be released in the next 6 months… 😔 What a waste.

TheProFirefly @ProXFirefly6 @wwe2kgears They deserve so much better than to be an enhancement talent @wwe2kgears They deserve so much better than to be an enhancement talent

Leon4Love @WonderBoyAction classic WWE @wwe2kgears Its really sad because its not suprisingclassic WWE @wwe2kgears Its really sad because its not suprising 😭 classic WWE

Dutch Mantell was impressed with the title unification match on WWE SmackDown

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey, in particular, aren't very over with fans. The Baddest Woman on the Planet has always received a lot of flak for her statements and opinions, and many were disheartened to see her win another title on WWE SmackDown.

However, Dutch Mantell was impressed with the finish of the match. The wrestling veteran also had some advice for Rousey during his recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

"The match was... I actually think the heels gave them a little too much. I know they wanna make them. I think Ronda Rousey, she should be tougher than she is. Again, that's nitpicking. But the match was fine. It did what it was supposed to do. I did like the double tap out, even though only one counted. That was a good finish too. I liked that one." [From 32:00 to 32:40]

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were confronted by Raquel Rodriguez and a returning Liv Morgan after the match. The duo made it clear that they aim to win back the titles they never lost. A Unified WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match was later made official for Money in the Bank. Rousey also faced Raquel in a singles match on RAW this week, where she was able to secure a victory.

In case you missed it, you can check out complete WWE RAW results and highlights by clicking here.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes