"They'll soon release her" – Fans extremely frustrated with female star's booking after her match gets canceled on WWE SmackDown

The wrestling world is abuzz with reactions after Shotzi's match got nixed on last night's WWE SmackDown.

The 31-year-old has been treated like an afterthought ever since making her main roster debut a couple of years ago. She is yet to win a championship on RAW or SmackDown, with her only title reign coming in NXT when she won the Women's Tag Team titles with Ember Moon (a.k.a. Athena).

Shotzi was slated to face Bayley on this week's SmackDown with the latter's spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on the line. However, due to the reported last-minute changes made to the show by Vince McMahon, their bout was replaced with Charlotte Flair vs. Lacey Evans.

Shotzi took to social media to seemingly comment on the matter. The former NXT star also received huge support from the internet wrestling community as many are frustrated with the star repeatedly getting overlooked by the creative team.

Embedded below are a few of the many fan responses:

BEAR Natties #1 stan @bearbyharts I feel so bad for Shotzi she deserves better :( I feel so bad for Shotzi she deserves better :( https://t.co/4gLxsP5mR8

mei @meiblivion @bearbyharts a talent that deserves so much better and not the hate shes getting @bearbyharts a talent that deserves so much better and not the hate shes getting

dee moné @melosmone they gotta stop doing shotzi dirty like this… they gotta stop doing shotzi dirty like this… https://t.co/QRRP7zYh72

Shotzi vs. Bayley getting nixed wasn't the only change made to this week's SmackDown. LA Knight was also advertised to face Santos Escobar and Butch in a triple-threat match, but the star instead faced Rey Mysterio in a singles match. WRKD Wrestling also reported that several talents were frustrated by the late changes to the show.

Ricochet recently talked about Vince McMahon's involvement in WWE's creative

While Vince McMahon may no longer be the head of the WWE's creative team, there have been multiple reports stating that the 77-year-old has actively been involved in backstage decisions.

Ricochet confirmed the same during a recent interview on SPORF. The acrobatic star added that Mr. McMahon is someone that everyone looks to when it comes to creative:

“Vince is still involved and Vince is still talked to. He’s still someone that everyone looks to, especially with creative. So he’s got his fingers in everything too. I think Triple H and everybody in creative is just trying to do the best they can in bringing out the best in who they have. They’re trying to work to everyone’s strengths. I think that’s something that Triple H has always done." (H/T- SPORF)

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia “Vince is still involved and Vince is still talked to. He’s still someone that everyone looks to, especially with creative. So he’s got his fingers in everything too."



Ricochet reveals Vince McMahon is still involved in WWE Creative “Vince is still involved and Vince is still talked to. He’s still someone that everyone looks to, especially with creative. So he’s got his fingers in everything too."Ricochet reveals Vince McMahon is still involved in WWE Creative https://t.co/hf1q4ADOWi

While some of Vince McMahon's last-minute changes have been well received by fans, others have not sat well. The former WWE CEO also tweaked a few things on RAW, most notably changing the plans for Seth Rollins' open challenge.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes