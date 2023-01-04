"They don't need a quitter" - WWE Universe believes Triple H will not regret losing female 30-year old star

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks has seemingly left the company. However, several fans on Twitter believe Triple H will not regret losing her from the roster.

Sasha Banks walked out of the company in May 2022 while Vince McMahon was in charge. She and her then-partner Naomi cited creative differences with the company and have not been seen in action since.

The Legit Boss was confirmed to make an appearance at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. Mere hours before the event, the Mandalorian star seemingly confirmed her exit.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Triple H popping up at Wrestle Kingdom trying to get Sasha Banks to come back to WWE Triple H popping up at Wrestle Kingdom trying to get Sasha Banks to come back to WWE https://t.co/6kKTu1w5Pq

It will be a major loss for WWE considering her star power and immense in-ring ability. However, a section of the fans believe that the loss may not be that big for Triple H.

WrestleFaith @WrestleFaith_ @TheEnemiesPE3 They will be fine without her. They have been for awhile. @TheEnemiesPE3 They will be fine without her. They have been for awhile.

Monkey Martin @TMKMARTIN @TheEnemiesPE3 She’s pouted multiple times about creative and taken her ball to go home. They’ll be good without her. She’ll be back later down the line anyway. Good for her to get out, experience the wrestling world, hopefully make millions and put some talent over. She’ll be ight. @TheEnemiesPE3 She’s pouted multiple times about creative and taken her ball to go home. They’ll be good without her. She’ll be back later down the line anyway. Good for her to get out, experience the wrestling world, hopefully make millions and put some talent over. She’ll be ight.

Mr. R @Mr_Robinson15 @TheEnemiesPE3 Feels like we are massively overrating this, her spot at the top had already been overtaken before she even left. Which is also why she probably is choosing to go somewhere where she will feel like the biggest star. @TheEnemiesPE3 Feels like we are massively overrating this, her spot at the top had already been overtaken before she even left. Which is also why she probably is choosing to go somewhere where she will feel like the biggest star.

AstroCyborg @AstroCyborg @TheEnemiesPE3 If he wanted her bad enough he’d give her what she wanted he knows she isn’t reliable enough for that type of money @TheEnemiesPE3 If he wanted her bad enough he’d give her what she wanted he knows she isn’t reliable enough for that type of money

sweetermansdan ✌🏾 fight on @kabongodan99 @TheEnemiesPE3 Wwe doesn’t need her the machine will keep rolling she’s just another person that’s part of it and now she’s not @TheEnemiesPE3 Wwe doesn’t need her the machine will keep rolling she’s just another person that’s part of it and now she’s not

If you're interested in sports betting, the Jacksonville Jaguars play the Tennessee Titans this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Sasha Banks could be headed to AEW following her WWE exit

The former women's champion is set to appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023. AEW Dynamite will air from the KIA Forum in California a week later, on January 11, 2023.

Tony Khan has heavily promoted the upcoming tag team match between Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter against Saraya and a mystery partner.

Ahead of the match, speculation has been rife that Sasha Banks could debut on the show. As per the latest reports, many of the talent on the company's roster believe that Banks could be debuting as soon as the January 11 episode of Dynamite.

The talent are of the opinion that since the rumors have not been stifled by either side, combined with how long ago the match was announced, Banks is more likely to debut than ever.

Moreover, there is plenty of history between the five-time RAW Women's Champion and Saraya. Paige was Sasha Banks' first-ever televised opponent on NXT. Two years later, Saraya was forced to retire early due to neck injuries.

Saraya's final opponent in WWE happened to involve Sasha Banks. The Anti-Diva teamed up with Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose to defeat The Legit Boss, Bayley, and Micke James.

Do you think WWE will miss the services of Sasha Banks? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes