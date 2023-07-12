"They need to take that title off her asap" - WWE fans react to Rhea Ripley surpassing 100 days as champion

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently crossed 100 days as the Women's World Champion, but fans believe there is a major flaw in her title reign.

Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. The title was later discontinued and replaced with the Women's World Championship. The Nightmare has since defended her gold twice at premium live events, once against Zelina Vega at Backlash 2023 and then against Natalya at Night of Champions 2023.

Ripley, however, remains among the most dominant superstars across RAW and SmackDown. She has played an instrumental role in feuds involving her fellow Judgment Day members, often stepping up to male stars.

While several in the WWE Universe hailed the top heel for her 100-day plus title reign, others pointed out Rhea Ripley's sporadic title defenses.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Rhea Ripley has surpassed 100 days as WWE world women's champion Rhea Ripley has surpassed 100 days as WWE world women's champion 🎯 https://t.co/I9E3csgMap

Becky Lynch is feuding with Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark, and apart from her, there are not enough credible title challengers for Rhea Ripley on RAW. But many have argued that WWE should pick other superstars to challenge Ripley on the red brand to help make the championship reign and the women's division look stronger.

Here's what fans had to say about Rhea Ripley crossing 100 days as the Women's World Champion:

ÂBDOU 🇩🇿 @Abdou_haceini @WrestlingWCC She's spending most of her time partaking in the Judgment Day’s feuds instead of her own. @WrestlingWCC She's spending most of her time partaking in the Judgment Day’s feuds instead of her own.

Deago @deago1987 @WrestlingWCC They need to give her some new challengers like Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, & Piper Niven they should get an opportunity @WrestlingWCC They need to give her some new challengers like Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, & Piper Niven they should get an opportunity

Sue Childress @schildress962 @WrestlingWCC That's bc there isn't any opponents on raw to challenge her besides Raquel Rodriguez @WrestlingWCC That's bc there isn't any opponents on raw to challenge her besides Raquel Rodriguez

Ripley played a key role in dissolving the conflict between Finn Balor and Damian Priest on RAW this week, and the two seemingly reconciled. She also helped The Judgment Day defeat Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins -- a win that steered the storyline away from a potential implosion at the moment.

WWE teases a massive champion vs. champion feud on RAW involving Rhea Ripley

The creative team has hinted at a potential feud between Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and one-half of Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez on RAW.

Rodriguez and her tag team partner Liv Morgan rushed to Natalya's defense against The Eradicator's brutal attack on RAW. Ripley didn't take kindly to the interference and confronted the tag team champions backstage on this week's show.

Rodriguez and Morgan, however, refused to get intimidated. Instead, the tag team champions warned the Judgment Day member, saying they would not stand by quietly if Ripley bullies other competitors by unfair means.

We could see Rodriguez eventually challenge Ripley for the Women's World Championship. But before that, she and Morgan must defend their Women's Tag Team Championship against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. On the other hand, Ripley is currently busy helping Dominik Mysterio stay safe should the dangerous prison-hardened criminal get into altercations with his peers.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes