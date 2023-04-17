"They would put on a banger" - Fans convinced WWE Superstar must return after more than 100 days to take Gunther down

The WWE Draft is only a couple of weeks away, and fans want to see some superstars perform on their favorite brands. This includes Gunther and AJ Styles, who has been out with an injury for some time.

The Phenomenal One reunited with The O.C. in October 2022 and also brought in Michin to lead a resistance against The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. The two teams had a short rivalry, following which it came to an abrupt end.

AJ Styles sustained an injury during a house show at the turn of the year, and on December 31, 2022, announced that he suffered a broken ankle. Fans have been waiting to see him return in 2023 and get back into some big rivalries.

A fan on Twitter recently pitched the idea of seeing AJ Styles and Gunther on the same brand following the WWE Draft.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era AJ Styles and Gunther on the same brand would be great.



(When AJ returns) AJ Styles and Gunther on the same brand would be great. (When AJ returns)

The idea quickly caught the attention of other fans, who now want to see a rivalry between the two top superstars.

Check out the reactions below:

Robert @Robertlee1240 @reigns_era They would put on a banger @reigns_era They would put on a banger

Alex @AJG424 @reigns_era Never thought about that match but yeah now that you say it I’m intrigued. @reigns_era Never thought about that match but yeah now that you say it I’m intrigued.

Shane Avila @Flako_262 @reigns_era Chop gonna be crazy when Aj try hitting that flying forearm @reigns_era Chop gonna be crazy when Aj try hitting that flying forearm

Saint @SainttWolf @reigns_era Imagine Styles vs Gunter at SummerSlam. Pure wrestling classic right there. @reigns_era Imagine Styles vs Gunter at SummerSlam. Pure wrestling classic right there.

Hussein @whoishussein_ @reigns_era Ring General vs the Phenomenal One, a 5 star classic in my opinion @reigns_era Ring General vs the Phenomenal One, a 5 star classic in my opinion

AJ Styles has been away for over 100 days, and it is likely that he will return soon for some blockbuster matches. A match between The Phenomenal One and The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship could headline any Premium Live Event.

Bill Apter said Gunther could become next top challenger for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Gunther has had a phenomenal reign with the Intercontinental Championship. Currently, it looks like no one can take down The Ring General and win the title from him.

Veteran journalist Bill Apter believes that the IC Champion could be next in line to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Apter revealed that Gunther could be the next "top contender" for the titles.

"They haven't talked a lot about this, but I think in terms of a top contender for the Undisputed Universal Championship, I would pay to see Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar against Gunther," said Bill Apter.

The Imperium Leader has made waves on the main roster with his incredible performances. It looks like many WWE legends are impressed with his work in the ring, even though he isn’t great on the mic.

AJ Styles could possibly return to take the Intercontinental Championship off The Ring General, following which he could go after Roman Reigns' title.

Do you want to see The Austrian Anomaly lose his title to AJ Styles only to win the top title down the road? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes