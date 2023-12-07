"They're done with her", "Will be fired soon"- WWE Universe reacts to the company's treatment of popular female star

The wrestling world has been abuzz with reactions after WWE cut short Nikkita Lyons' return to action.

The 24-year-old has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion since 2021. She made her debut on 205 Live and has been a part of NXT ever since. Nikkita has not wrestled much during the last two years with the company and has been on the shelf due to multiple long-term injuries. After nearly a year on the sidelines due to an ACL and meniscus injury, Lyons was shown on screen last week on NXT.

This Wednesday, she returned to action as she attacked Blair Davenport who took her out before her injury earlier this year. Davenport was making her way to the back after avoiding a brawl that involved her fellow Iron Survivor Challenge competitors when Nikkita's music hit. The returning star delivered a thunderous Headkick to her rival.

However, Nikkita's big return was shown on screen for just a few seconds before the camera cut to another segment.

Fans also weren't particularly impressed with the rising star's comeback and many made it clear on social media.

Fans' reactions to Nikkita Lyons' return segment!

Nikkita Lyons has received praise from WWE legend Booker T

While some fans may not be particularly impressed with Nikkita Lyons' work, the NXT star has been a recipient of praise from legends such as Booker T.

The WWE Hall of Famer noted that he's looking forward to working with the rising star and helping her elevate her career.

"Nikkita Lyons is what we used to call back in the day a brick house. You can huff and puff, but you ain't about to blow this house down. I'm serious, Nikkita Lyons definitely, I'm looking forward to being there and pushing her to that next level," Booker T said.

Nikkita has not won any championships in her time with the company, with injuries playing a major role as they often hamper her momentum. Her fans will be hoping to see her get an extended run this time.

