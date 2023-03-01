"They're done with him", "Just fire him" - WWE Universe reacts to update on former champion's status ahead of WrestleMania 39

WWE fans from around the world took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the latest report regarding Matt Riddle's return.
The Original Bro has been out of action for nearly three months. He was brutally attacked by Solo Sikoa on RAW, with a report later revealing that he got suspended for failing a drug test.
Riddle received a 60-day suspension back in December and was sent into rehab. However, the former RAW Tag Team Champion's suspension has been over for nearly a month now and there is still no news on his return to the squared circle. Dave Meltzer provided an update on the situation, stating that the company has no plans for Matt heading into the WrestleMania season.
Being a popular star, many fans were disappointed with the report. However, a few people believe that it makes sense to hold his return for later. Check out the responses below:
Misha Montana provided an update on Matt Riddle's status amid WWE suspension
Matt Riddle was a prominent member of the WWE roster before a suspension derailed his career. The Original Bro was the highlight of RAW during his time with Randy Orton.
However, the former NXT star is done with the suspension and is out of rehab. Riddle's real-life partner, Mishan Montana, provided an update on him, stating that he's doing well.
"Matt's great. He's wonderful. He's happy. Great and happy so it's good," she said.
While Matt's WWE status is unclear, one can expect him to go after The Bloodline upon his return. The villainous faction was responsible for putting Randy Orton out of action and the Original Bro was put on the sidelines by Solo Sikoa.
Solo Sikoa is the only Bloodline member without an opponent at WrestleMania 39. While Roman Reigns is slated to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at the Showcase of the Immortals, The Usos are rumored to face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.
Would you like to see Matt Riddle return before WrestleMania 39? Sound off below and let us know!
