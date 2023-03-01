"They're done with him", "Just fire him" - WWE Universe reacts to update on former champion's status ahead of WrestleMania 39

WWE fans from around the world took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the latest report regarding Matt Riddle's return.

The Original Bro has been out of action for nearly three months. He was brutally attacked by Solo Sikoa on RAW, with a report later revealing that he got suspended for failing a drug test.

Riddle received a 60-day suspension back in December and was sent into rehab. However, the former RAW Tag Team Champion's suspension has been over for nearly a month now and there is still no news on his return to the squared circle. Dave Meltzer provided an update on the situation, stating that the company has no plans for Matt heading into the WrestleMania season.

WrestlePurists

"He's (Riddle) been out of rehab for a long time, his suspension has been over for almost a month now, 4 weeks.



So It may be that they've just decided not to use him for Mania & not do anything with him, or maybe they just don't want to invest in him."



- Dave Meltzer

Being a popular star, many fans were disappointed with the report. However, a few people believe that it makes sense to hold his return for later. Check out the responses below:

Jamie (BobBob) Mills @JME_A_M22 @WrestlePurists He will be back after mania. Pointless for him to return now for a fued that wont go anywhere as the focus is the road to wrestlemania @WrestlePurists He will be back after mania. Pointless for him to return now for a fued that wont go anywhere as the focus is the road to wrestlemania

Lynchgrfx @HighJak78 @WrestlePurists Should he have been rewarded with a Wrestlemania moment for going to rehab? I’m sure they’re just going to bring him back when it makes sense… and that’s not a few weeks out from mania.🤷‍♂️ @WrestlePurists Should he have been rewarded with a Wrestlemania moment for going to rehab? I’m sure they’re just going to bring him back when it makes sense… and that’s not a few weeks out from mania.🤷‍♂️

Eulonzo @Eulonzo @WrestlePurists Give him similar treatment as Jeff, since he’s been on that path anyway. Don’t put him back on TV until you absolutely know he’s ready. @WrestlePurists Give him similar treatment as Jeff, since he’s been on that path anyway. Don’t put him back on TV until you absolutely know he’s ready.

Palatine Light @LightPalatine



Randy will do a retirement ceremony after Wrestlemania



Riddle is doing a slow exit @WrestlePurists Hate to tell everyone this, but him and Randy are not coming backRandy will do a retirement ceremony after WrestlemaniaRiddle is doing a slow exit @WrestlePurists Hate to tell everyone this, but him and Randy are not coming backRandy will do a retirement ceremony after WrestlemaniaRiddle is doing a slow exit

PauleHeyman @PauleHeyman @WrestlePurists Good. Overrated. He would fit better in GCW @WrestlePurists Good. Overrated. He would fit better in GCW

ZeroSugarPhilly @zerophilly12 @wrestlelamia So much potential, he needs to come back in new ring gear tho @wrestlelamia So much potential, he needs to come back in new ring gear tho

cozy @mohnish4114 please comeback Riddle @wrestlelamia Im sad nowplease comeback Riddle @wrestlelamia Im sad now😿😿 please comeback Riddle

Creature. @bone_grip @WrestlePurists He can stay gone or go back to nxt, either:or. @WrestlePurists He can stay gone or go back to nxt, either:or.

JustJ0shin @J0shinJust @WrestlePurists Eh, he had his time. There's only so much you can do with a stoner gimmick. He hasn't evolved from his initial image from 2015. He's expired goods. @WrestlePurists Eh, he had his time. There's only so much you can do with a stoner gimmick. He hasn't evolved from his initial image from 2015. He's expired goods.

Pasha @PashaMisr5 @WrestlePurists Just fire him he is not valuable anymore @WrestlePurists Just fire him he is not valuable anymore

Matt Riddle recently showed off a new look on social media. You can check it out by clicking here.

Misha Montana provided an update on Matt Riddle's status amid WWE suspension

Matt Riddle was a prominent member of the WWE roster before a suspension derailed his career. The Original Bro was the highlight of RAW during his time with Randy Orton.

However, the former NXT star is done with the suspension and is out of rehab. Riddle's real-life partner, Mishan Montana, provided an update on him, stating that he's doing well.

"Matt's great. He's wonderful. He's happy. Great and happy so it's good," she said.

matthew riddle @SuperKingofBros and I’ll see you all very soon #misha Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone and especially my girl Misha I love youand I’ll see you all very soon #vday Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone and especially my girl Misha I love you ❤️ and I’ll see you all very soon #vday #misha https://t.co/jBp09BVaSj

While Matt's WWE status is unclear, one can expect him to go after The Bloodline upon his return. The villainous faction was responsible for putting Randy Orton out of action and the Original Bro was put on the sidelines by Solo Sikoa.

Solo Sikoa is the only Bloodline member without an opponent at WrestleMania 39. While Roman Reigns is slated to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at the Showcase of the Immortals, The Usos are rumored to face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Would you like to see Matt Riddle return before WrestleMania 39? Sound off below and let us know!

