"They’re just milking it at this point" - Fans divided as WWE cashes in on Judgment Day member's injury with new merchandise

The Judgment Day appeared to be the center of attention on the latest episode of WWE RAW, and fans couldn’t help but notice a new t-shirt worn by one of its members, Finn Balor.

The former Universal Champion suffered a gruesome head injury in a Hell in a Cell match against Edge at WrestleMania 39 Night 2. The company decided to design a new t-shirt around it.

Balor came out wearing a “Finn:14 Staples” t-shirt that reminded fans of Stone Cold Steve Austin’s iconic 3:16 shirt design. The Demon received 14 staples to the head following the injury he picked up at Hell in a Cell.

The injury did not stop The Prince from competing, as he showed up last week on RAW to take on Rey Mysterio. This week, Balor teamed up with Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest to take on Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle in a six-man tag team match in the show’s main event.

Finn Balor’s new merchandise had fans divided on Twitter following his appearance on RAW.

While many believed that the design was good, others called WWE out for milking out every opportunity to make new merchandise.

The Prince has proven to be one of the toughest stars in the company today. He has overcome several major and minor injuries in the ring to return better and stronger. Many fans want to see Finn Balor become a World Champion again soon.

Judgment Day made a pact with The Bloodline on WWE RAW

The Bloodline came out on the latest episode of WWE RAW, only to be confronted by Judgment Day. While it looked like the two factions would go head-to-head, Paul Heyman revealed that Roman Reigns had ordered him to form a temporary alliance with the group.

Finn Balor and his men agreed to take care of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle if The Bloodline returned the favor and took down LWO. It set the tone for the rest of Monday night’s show.

Solo Sikoa defeated Rey Mysterio to fulfill The Bloodline’s part of the deal. However, The Judgment Day failed to take down the babyface team of Owens, Zayn, and Riddle.

It will be interesting to see how the partnership between the two factions works out in the coming weeks. They could get into a rivalry against one another soon.

