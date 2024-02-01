"They're all the same" - WWE Universe rips into The Bloodline member following Logan Paul comment

Logan Paul recently opened up about his interaction with a member of The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble 2024. His revelation led to many fans supporting him and his work in the ring.

Royal Rumble hosted two big championship matches along with the Men’s and Women’s battle royale matches. The Premium Live Event had the fewest number of matches for a special show in recent years.

Fans saw Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after a tough fight against LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles. The United States Championship contest between Logan Paul and Kevin Owens followed up their match.

Logan recently spoke about what Paul Heyman from The Bloodline said to him before he came out for his match. The Wiseman told The Maverick to dare follow the match-up with a better showing.

The comments received mostly adverse reactions from the WWE Universe. Most noted that The Bloodline had repetitive matches, and Paul Heyman’s words held no value.

Many fans pointed out that the Roman Reigns match wasn't too great, and Logan Paul and Kevin Owens did a better job.

Logan Paul fans noted that he eventually took the advice seriously and had the better match.

Some fans disliked the Fatal Four-Way Match involving Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble.

Fans continued to rip into Paul Heyman following what he said.

Some fans were hard to please and simply didn't like both the Royal Rumble matches.

The Bloodline has been marching ahead as the top faction on WWE SmackDown. Roman Reigns has held onto his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for a record-setting reign with the help of Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa.

Logan Paul and The Bloodline have come face to face in WWE in the past

This isn’t the first time Paul Heyman has gotten into The Maverick’s face. The two men had a few war of words when Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for his title.

The two men competed at Crown Jewel 2022, where the YouTube Sensation challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia. The Tribal Chief successfully retained his title after a good showing from Paul.

Both men hold titles and enjoy part-time schedules where they don’t defend their gold frequently. The creative team could take the championships off them at the upcoming WrestleMania XL premium live event.

