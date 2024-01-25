"They are ruining this storyline" - WWE fans are furious at reports of Cody Rhodes not headlining WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes could possibly miss out on the main event of WrestleMania 40 - something that most fans believe he is destined for. It has been rumored since WrestleMania 39 that he is set to face Roman Reigns in a rematch in Philadelphia, but a possible change in plans has made many fans angry.

Sports Illustrated reported that WWE is possibly steering away from the previously planned Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns rematch and will likely focus on Reigns vs. The Rock instead. In the eyes of many fans, it's the wrong decision to make because it's a story that has been built up for over a year now, and it also makes Cody's loss at WrestleMania 39 seem pointless.

Naturally, fans on social media weren't happy with the reports, with the reactions being overwhelmingly negative:

Cody Rhodes addressed The Rock taking his spot at WrestleMania 40

The American Nightmare was asked about what he thought about his spot at WrestleMania 40 getting hijacked.

In an interview with Bleacher Wrestling, Cody addressed the situation and said:

"You mentioned 'The Great One' The Rock, nothing but respect for him. I went and saw 'Jungle Cruise,' I'm a Rock fan. I don't think he's the type that would come in and meddle with a story that's been being told over the past two years. I think he's probably up to something else, but you never know with WWE. I'll be watching just like everybody else when I'm not wrestling," Cody Rhodes said.

It should be noted that Cody's "spot" isn't reserved. He has to win the Royal Rumble first, and if he doesn't, he'll likely have to win the Elimination Chamber match in Perth to secure that spot.

However, he has become a favorite among the WWE Universe and even received a 50/50 reaction when going up against CM Punk on the mic. He has had a fantastic year leading up to The Show of Shows this year.

Will Cody Rhodes finish his story at 'Mania 40? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

