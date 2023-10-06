"They didn't talk about Cody like this when they signed him back" - WWE veteran on Jade Cargill being promoted on SmackDown

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has commented on WWE airing a promotional video for Jade Cargill on last week's episode of SmackDown. The commentary team also hyped her debut.

The Stamford-based promotion announced last month that they had signed the former AEW TBS Champion to a multi-year contract. She has already begun training at the Performance Center and is expected to make her debut on the main roster. It has been reported that she will be a part of the RAW Women's division.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran stated that a higher-up in the company has big plans for Jade Cargill, considering the way she has been promoted on TV and social media. He added that WWE did not even brag about Cody Rhodes like this when they re-signed him.

"Somebody's got an idea for her that they love, and whether it's Vince [McMahon] or whether it's the new ownership or a combination or whatever. They didn't talk about Cody like this when they signed him back, and he'd been there before and he was a whole lot bigger deal in AEW than Jade was. This is specifically because it's her and whatever they're going to have her do, they are goddamn in love with [it] is what I'm saying," Cornette said. [1:09 -1:43]

Jim Cornette believes Jade Cargill will get a big push in WWE

WWE undoubtedly has major plans for the former AEW TBS Champion, and she also has the potential to become a big star in the company.

Jim Cornette said someone holding an important position is quite mesmerized by Jade Cargill, and they are going to push her to the moon.

"A lot of talent in a lot of places has had ideas of their own and they didn't make it big. I'm saying this is a vested interest of somebody really important that they've got this fu**ing gimmick or whatever they want her to do and they're going to push this thing to the moon. And it's not because they got an AEW star, it's because they got this particular person," Cornette said. [1:58 - 2:20]

According to recent reports, Jade Cargill will be in the building for SmackDown and Fastlane this week. It would be interesting to see when she will make her WWE debut.

