"THEY TRYNA KILL AEW", "This is nasty by WWE" - Cody Rhodes heading to NXT stuns fans

WWE fans were stunned by the announcement of Cody Rhodes heading to the next week's episode of NXT.

The latest episode of the developmental brand showcased some of the most entertaining matches as Dominik Mysterio won back the North American Championship against Trick Williams with some help from his Judgment Day members.

However, during the show, a lot of exciting announcements were made. One of them was Cody Rhodes' appearance for next week's episode of NXT as he is looking to make a major announcement.

WrestleOps recently took to Twitter to post about the upcoming appearance from The American Nightmare. Fans were left stunned by this announcement and started commenting on the post.

Some were convinced that the Stamford-based promotion is trying to compete against AEW's Dynamite, which is scheduled for the same day.

Others were excited to see The American Nightmare on the developmental brand and thought his major announcement would probably be bringing back the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

You can check out the fans' reactions in the screenshot below:

Screenshot of fans' Twitter reactions.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi, invited Jey Uso to Thanksgiving dinner

Adam Pearce recently announced that Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will compete against The Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at the Fastlane PLE.

Following this, Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter to invite Jey Uso for a Thanksgiving dinner and possibly hinted that we will see new tag team champions being crowned at Fastlane.

“I think what I heard was...my husband and Jey Uso are about to become undisputed WWE tag team champs so I just wanted to go ahead and publicly invite Jey to Thanksgiving dinner if that's so. It's always a nice spread but family only, (except sometimes Ricky Starks),” Rhodes tweeted.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see

