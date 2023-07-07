"They've conquered everywhere but WWE" - Fans on Twitter react to Triple H possibly signing top AEW Superstars after recent claim

AEW stars The Young Bucks have been vital to the Tony Khan-led promotion. However, according to wrestling veteran Konnan, they could potentially jump ship to WWE.

Speaking on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan talked about The Young Bucks' current status with AEW. In reaction to this, fans on social media came up with an interesting set of replies and reactions.

Taking to Twitter, some fans claimed they want The Young Bucks to sign with WWE and also have their Elite stablemate Kenny Omega follow. However, some fans were against the idea of Matt and Nick Jackson signing with the Stamford-based company.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

Joshua Kerr @Joshuak713 @ringsidenews_ I hope WWE has no interest in them at all!!!!! @ringsidenews_ I hope WWE has no interest in them at all!!!!!

Jason Christner @JasonChristner1 @ringsidenews_ If they decide to leave, then so be it. Im not sure they have ever really been considered a draw for them as it stands. @ringsidenews_ If they decide to leave, then so be it. Im not sure they have ever really been considered a draw for them as it stands.

DoctorX ⚙️ @TheDoctor_X_ @ringsidenews_ Didn't they make the company? If they don't want to be there maybe a look at themselves is in order @ringsidenews_ Didn't they make the company? If they don't want to be there maybe a look at themselves is in order

Connor Reese @macrx123 @ringsidenews_ Well if they go to WWE there is a good chance Kenny follows them. @ringsidenews_ Well if they go to WWE there is a good chance Kenny follows them.

ChiefN_620 @ChiefN_620 @ringsidenews_ Hope it's true. I wanna see the Bucks and Kenny Omega in WWE. They've conquered everywhere but WWE. @ringsidenews_ Hope it's true. I wanna see the Bucks and Kenny Omega in WWE. They've conquered everywhere but WWE.

The Young Bucks have been a part of AEW since the inception of the company. They are former two-time World Tag Team Champions and two-time World Trios Champions with Omega.

Bucks, who are part of The Elite, are currently feuding with the Blackpool Combat Club. A Blood & Guts Match between the two factions will soon take place on AEW television.

What did WWE veteran Konnan say about The Young Bucks?

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke about The Young Bucks and praised their promo skills.

He believes that Matt and Nick Jackson aren't motivated to stay in AEW and compared their current position compared to when they started in the company. He said:

"They can cut promos. I just don't think they're motivated right now. Look at them compared to when the company started — just their body language, attitude, everything ... it doesn't seem like they want to be there. I could be wrong."

Konnan further disagreed with a fan saying that The Young Bucks are the 'worst tag team of all time'. He thinks that the former AEW World Tag Team Champions could "pop off" in the Triple H-led promotion. He added:

"That's a stretch," Konnan responded. "They're still building their legacy. They could go to WWE and pop off, you know?"

There have been rumors of The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page teaming up with Kota Ibushi in AEW. The former NJPW star could potentially reunite with his former colleagues.

Would you like to see The Young Bucks in WWE at some point down the road? Sound off in the comment section

