"They've run their course" - Vince Russo wants WWE to fire 11-time champions after dismal RAW performance (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo feels The New Day has worn out its novelty, and WWE should let the team go and not put them on TV anymore.

The New Day emerged as one of the most popular factions in WWE nearly a decade ago. The trio of Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods became household names and sold a ton of merchandise.

They secured the Tag Team Championship 11 times under the Freebird rule. Kingston and E also held the WWE Championship while being a part of the group. However, the stable lost a lot of steam after E got injured last year.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Russo said the faction was done. He urged the company to get rid of them now that they were not part of any compelling storylines on TV. He claimed that WWE should have given up on them when Big E got hurt.

"It's the same old cr*p. [The] Judgment Day all over the show. Predictable main event. It's the same old over and over again. Get rid of them [New Day]. Get rid of them. They've run their course. They're done, bro. My God, bro. Baseball players don't play baseball for 25 years. They've run their course. They probably ran their course. My God, when Big E got hurt, that should've been the end of it." [14:00 - 14:43]

The New Day lost to The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

For the first time on RAW, The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest faced Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day in a high-octane tag team match.

The New Day put up a great fight, bringing all their experience into play. However, they were no match for the underhanded tactics of their rivals. After much back and forth, Priest and Balor finally managed to isolate Woods in the ring.

Priest hit the South of Heaven, followed by a Coup de Grace by Balor on Woods for the win.

