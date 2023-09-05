Fans cannot decide if they want a former WWE Champion to return or not following his chaotic stint with AEW.

Tony Khan announced on September 2 that CM Punk's contract was terminated with cause. It led to many fans clamoring for The Straight Edge Superstar's return to WWE.

According to Fightful Select via WrestlingNews.co, CM Punk had an interest in returning earlier this year at the Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant. It came off the heels of his initial backstage altercation with AEW's EVPs after All Out 2022.

However, fans are divided on if they want to see CM Punk return to WWE after nine years. Some fans want him to look like a big deal, while others claim that the company is not interested in him.

"They don't want him back so that's false," one wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"He's definitely going back. Put him on a Brock Lesnar contract," another fan commented.

Here are other reactions to the CM Punk rumors:

CM Punk was employed by Vince McMahon's company from 2005 to 2014, winning numerous championships and becoming one of the most popular superstars on the planet at one point. He walked out in early 2014 after expressing his unhappiness with the direction of his character on television.

CM Punk was backstage at WWE RAW back in April

RAW was in Chicago on April 24, and CM Punk, who lives in the city, appeared backstage and even shook hands with Triple H, per Fightful. It was a surprising visit for the then-AEW star, who was asked to leave by security.

Most people within the company were stunned to see him backstage, with some superstars thinking that he was making amends. Others thought that it was a publicity stunt for the upcoming debut of AEW Collision.

It's unclear if CM Punk has a non-compete clause in his AEW contract or if WWE is really interested in bringing him back. Two huge backstage incidents in less than a year with AEW is not a good look, but he remains a popular figure in the industry.

Would you like to see CM Punk face superstars such as Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

