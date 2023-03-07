"This is amazing" - WWE fans delighted as John Cena endorses 37-year-old star on RAW

John Cena returned to WWE on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, where he interacted with multiple superstars. After accepting Austin Theory's challenge for WrestleMania 39, the 16-time world champion endorsed Cody Rhodes as the company's next main event babyface. The two even embraced, which caused fans on Twitter to burst into excitement.

They were already fired up after Cena brutally roasted Theory, who just wanted to defend the United States Championship against his hero. The Hollywood star claimed he wasn't ready for the grand stage, but The American Nightmare was, prompting Cody to come out.

WWE fans are convinced that the 2023 Royal Rumble winner is the man to dethrone Roman Reigns now that John Cena has given his approval. They were delighted to see him pass the torch to Cody Rhodes on RAW.

Both Cena and Rhodes will walk into WrestleMania 39 as challengers hoping to win gold. While the 16-time world champion is unlikely to win the US Title, it seems like The American Nightmare is destined to dethrone Roman Reigns. He very well might be the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

