"This is where you belong" - WWE Universe upset as Logan Paul's contract ended after a stellar match at WrestleMania 39

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Apr 02, 2023 22:12 IST
Logan Paul lost a singles match at WrestleMania 39!

WrestleMania 39 further cemented the legacy of Logan Paul as he delivered a lifetime performance against Seth Rollins at Night One. It was unfortunately revealed that the night marked the end of his contract with the company. Fans have expressed their displeasure as they want The Maverick to remain a WWE Superstar.

After weeks of getting called out by Seth Rollins, Logan Paul returned to the company at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 and cost Rollins the Elimination Chamber match. Paul later confronted The Visionary and accepted his challenge for a clash at WrestleMania 39.

The two stars gave a lifetime performance at SoFi Stadium, but The Visionary ultimately walked away with the victory. After the show, Logan Paul revealed that his contract with the company had ended. The WWE Universe was upset upon hearing this and expressed their desire to see The Maverick remain part of the company.

Check out some of the reactions:

.@LoganPaul comments on landing a Frog Splash on @KSI, his WWE contract status and more after his #WrestleMania Saturday match against @WWERollins. https://t.co/UsdZatpXuJ
@WWE @LoganPaul @KSI @WWERollins They should definitely resign him.Like it or not he has had nothing but awesome matches and is very entertaining to watch.
@WWE @LoganPaul @KSI @WWERollins God WWE has actally made me love watching Logan paul.... well on the bright side at least it's bot jake Paul lmao!! But for real amazing March and Logan deserves to be here much respect.
@WWE @LoganPaul @KSI @WWERollins Give the man a full time contract ffs
@WWE @LoganPaul @KSI @WWERollins Give him another contract. He’s done so good
@WWE @LoganPaul @KSI @WWERollins How many energy drinks do I need to buy for him to help me get this bad signed by @TripleH 🙏🙏 https://t.co/Oj4jejKvPU
@WWE @LoganPaul @KSI @WWERollins Drop the boxing nonsense. This is where you belong.
@WWE @LoganPaul @KSI @WWERollins Yeah triple h should really resign Logan Paul
@WWE @LoganPaul @KSI @WWERollins Hate him or love him, u gotta admit he’s made for this. Every fight he’s had, he’s been amazing and although he hasn’t one yet, every single fight he’s had has been entertaining. He wasn’t made for boxing, but the WWE is def made for him
@WWE @LoganPaul @KSI @WWERollins I didn’t know LP a year ago. Now I’m a fan. Resign dude

It is highly likely that The Maverick isn't going anywhere and will continue to appear for the company after he signs another contract.

Logan Paul made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 38

In 2021, Logan Paul made his first appearance for WWE after an invite from Sami Zayn. The Liberator feuded with Kevin Owens and the two had a match at WrestleMania 37 during which The Prizefighter hit Paul with a Stunner.

Last year, Logan Paul returned to WWE and aligned with The Miz as The A-Lister needed a tag team partner. The two stars went up against The Mysterios and beat them in a tag team match at WrestleMania 38.

After winning his first match, The Miz turned on him and began feuding with The Maverick. In 2022, Paul made his debut for the company and had a total of three matches.

Last night, Seth Rollins handed Logan Paul his first loss at The Grandest Stage of Them All. This also marked Rollins' first singles win at the event in over four years.

Do you think Logan Paul will sign another contract with WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

