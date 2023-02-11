"This is Cinema" - WWE fans erupt as Sami Zayn acknowledges Jey Uso in Roman Reigns' absence

Jey Uso made a triumphant return on WWE SmackDown, but a backstage segment involving him accounted for the biggest moment of the show.

Jey has been missing from WWE television since Royal Rumble, where he refused to attack Sami Zayn and walked out on The Bloodline.

He returned on SmackDown tonight to join Jimmy Uso in their title defense against Braun Strowman and Ricochet. Jey claimed that he will always have his brother's back, but when Jimmy asked him where he stands in his relationship with Roman Reigns, there was no clear response.

Before Jey Uso left the arena, we saw him run into Sami Zayn in a secluded area backstage. Zayn thanked him for his actions at Royal Rumble and said that he would do what Jey Uso secretly wanted all along.

Before they parted ways, Zayn "acknowledged" Jey Uso and offered to bump fists. Jey Uso reciprocated the gesture but also used it to push Zayn's hand back into his chest. His intentions remained unclear, but the segment caused Twitter to erupt.

WWE fans rushed to social media to draw plausible conclusions about the interaction between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn. The internet unanimously hailed the segment as "cinema" and celebrated the story-telling. Many noted how this would seem hurtful if Jey Uso attacked Sami Zayn for The Bloodline.

Below are some of the best reactions to Sami Zayn "acknowledging" Jey Uso on SmackDown

The Usos to potentially miss WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

The Usos were written off TV on SmackDown this week after Roman Reigns potentially watched the interaction between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn. Paul Heyman caught up with Jimmy Uso following the main event and informed him that The Tribal Chief wants The Usos to stay home for next week's SmackDown and watch it from a "TV perspective."

Recent backstage reports suggested that The Usos might not make it to Elimination Chamber as their previous DUI arrests would prevent them from entering Canada. It will be interesting to see if The Usos' absence next week will change the dynamics of The Bloodline.

Poll : 0 votes