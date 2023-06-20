"This was a complete mess" - WWE Universe extremely disappointed in major champion's run following Monday Night RAW

WWE is less than two weeks away from the Money in the Bank PLE in London, and the final card for the event is almost complete. However, fans were extremely disappointed in Rhea Ripley's run as the Women's World Champion after she once again came face-to-face against Natalya.

Last month, Rhea Ripley defended her SmackDown Women's Champion in a quick squash match against the Queen of Harts at WWE Night of Champions 2023. The match was panned by the audience due to the title defense lasting only around seventy seconds in Saudi Arabia.

Last week, WWE announced that The Eradicator of The Judgment Day will defend her Women's World Championship against Natalya on the recent episode of RAW. However, fans were extremely disappointed when the Ripley attacked Natalya, and the title defense was canceled.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Latino World Order's Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash 2023. Earlier this month, Rhea Ripley was presented with the new Women's World Championship on Monday Night RAW.

WWE is reportedly planning to keep Rhea Ripley as the Women's World Champion till WrestleMania 40

Last year, a new regime came to be in the company following Triple H's takeover of the creative team. The Game began to focus on quality storylines and several stars from the developmental brand. The overall quality of the shows and premium live events improved in no time.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley made history in the Women's Royal Rumble match by lasting over an hour and winning the gimmick match. She picked Charlotte Flair and went on to win the SmackDown Women's Championship from her at WrestleMania 39.

Recently, WWE introduced new belts for the women's division with the new Women's and Women's World Championship titles. According to a new report, the company has plans to keep Rhea Ripley as the Women's World Champion at least till WrestleMania 40. Check it out:

"Rhea is scheduled to have a long run as champion Potentially into or past Mania 40."

It will be interesting to see how Ripley will reach 2024 as the champion of the red brand. She has two successful title defenses on premium live events as SmackDown Women's Champion and is yet to defend the new Women's World Championship moving forward.

