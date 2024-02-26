"This would cook" - WWE fans pitch dream Triple Threat Match for Gunther at WrestleMania 40

The WWE Universe is full of buzz right now as the Road to WrestleMania 40 heats up. Now, a new pitch has been made for Gunther's opponent.

The Ring General will possibly defend the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania in hopes of keeping his historic reign going. There is no word yet on who he will face, but a singles or multi-man match is expected. It was reported earlier how Ricochet threw his name in the hat for the potential title shot.

Gunther and The One and Only have fought numerous times since their first bout on October 20, 2017, which saw Ricochet get the win at PWG All-Star Weekend 13. However, the significance now relates to how the Imperium leader began his current reign by defeating Ricochet on the June 10, 2022 edition of SmackDown.

It remains to be seen who the company will book against Gunther next, and many fans have thrown support behind Ricochet, but others also want to see Chad Gable included. The Alpha Academy leader has also chased the title in recent months and has not given up on topping The Ring General.

Check out some of the fan reactions to the company potentially booking Chad Gable vs. Ricochet vs. Gunther at WrestleMania 40, along with other mentions:

WWE WrestleMania 40 attendance and line-up news

The Road to WrestleMania 40 continues now that the 2024 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event has wrapped in Perth, Australia.

The card for the 40th annual Showcase of the Immortals is shaping up for April 6 and April 7 from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. It's been reported that the stadium will be set up for 57,000 fans on Night One and Night Two. The company is expected to have more than 60,000 attendance on both nights.

Coming out of Elimination Chamber weekend, the updated WrestleMania XL line-up looks like this:

WWE Women's Championship: IYO SKY defends against Bayley

IYO SKY defends against Bayley Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley defends against Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley defends against Becky Lynch World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins defends against Drew McIntyre Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns defends against Cody Rhodes

What matches do you want to see added to WrestleMania 40? What will be the biggest shocker this year? Sound off in the comments below!