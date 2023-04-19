"This feud was lit" - Fans think Brock Lesnar Lesnar should've lost to a former US Champion 6 years ago

Brock Lesnar losing a match is a rare phenomenon in WWE, but several fans believe he should have put Samoa Joe over many years ago.
The Beast Incarnate vs. The Samoan Submission Machine was considered a dream feud for years, and when WWE finally booked the angle in 2017, it unsurprisingly got a great reaction from the fanbase. Joe was the perfect opponent for Lesnar, as he looked like he could legitimately take down one of the most dominant wrestlers of the modern era.
Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar faced each other for the first time ever at WWE Great Balls of Fire six years back. The behemoths interestingly competed in just a six-minute bout, which had Lesnar evade the Coquina Clutch thrice before hitting one F5 to secure a pinfall victory and successfully defend his title.
Many fans were disappointed with the booking of the match back then, and some still feel the same way even to this day.
A clip of the Great Balls of Fire match has been doing the rounds online, and based on the reactions we have put together, it's safe to assume that Lesnar going over Joe remains an unpopular choice:
WWE never capitalized on Lesnar and Joe's promising rivalry, even though they wrestled again at SummerSlam 2017 in a fatal 4-way match featuring Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.
An extended program - potentially a trilogy of matches - could have been a massive draw and, as a few fans highlighted, resulted in Samoa Joe winning a world championship in WWE. Some things, sadly, never become a reality, no matter how good they sound on paper.
Brock Lesnar is currently in a high-profile WWE feud with Cody Rhodes
Following his failure to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, there were questions regarding Cody Rhodes' future creatively.
WWE initially teased a massive alliance between Rhodes and Lesnar before booking a swerve and having The Beast attack The American Nightmare on RAW after WrestleMania.
As confirmed on the latest RAW episode, Cody Rhodes will face Brock Lesnar at the upcoming Backlash event in Puerto Rico, and supporters of the former AEW star hope to see him emerge victorious.
History suggests Lesnar has always been the odds-on favorite heading into a WWE match. Will the company repeat what they did to Samoa Joe in 2017 and have Lesnar defeat Rhodes as well in a crucial showdown for the latter? Share your predictions in the comments section below.