"THIS FINN BALOR COOKING" - Twitter erupts as top heel destroys Seth Rollins on RAW this week

Finn Balor viciously assaulted Seth Rollins on the latest episode of WWE RAW, and fans loved the segment.

The Judgment Day member is set to collide with Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at 2023 Money in the Bank. Balor intended to cut a promo last week on the red brand but was repeatedly interrupted by the live crowd who were singing Rollins' theme music, much to the annoyance of Balor.

Tonight, Finn Balor came prepared with a plan to get one over the champion. Seth Rollins made his way to the ring to loud singing from fans to kickstart the show. He was enjoying the reception when Balor attacked him from behind.

The Prince unleashed hell upon the champion, hitting The Visionary with three Coup de Grace. He slammed The Architect against the announce desk and the ring post, denying the champion any chance of fighting back. Adam Pearce rushed to the scene with WWE security personnel to separate Balor from Rollins.

Rollins tried to look for Balor, hoping to get his revenge after going backstage with Adam Pearce. However, Balor was not yet done, and he launched another attack backstage. The Judgment Day member said he has been waiting seven years for his revenge and won't give up that opportunity at Money in the Bank.

The WWE Universe loved Balor's booking on RAW as fans were impressed with an intense version of the former Universal Champion. Many, including Seth Rollins, noted that Finn Balor, who beat The Architect with his arm hanging out of the socket to become the Universal Champion, has finally returned.

Here's how WWE fans on Twitter reacted to Finn Balor attacking Rollins on RAW:

Phoenix NoGravity @phoenixthaboss



#WWERaw Finn Balor hit the Coup De Grace 3x’s on Seth Rollins like Finn Balor hit the Coup De Grace 3x’s on Seth Rollins like#WWERaw https://t.co/3lCaU6AtDJ

Later on the show, Finn Balor teamed up with Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio to take on Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes in the main event.

The two teams delivered an entertaining six-man tag team match that ended with The American Nightmare picking up a win for his team to close RAW.

Finn Balor justifies attacking Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

Finn Balor appeared with Judgment Day on RAW to cut a promo, justifying his actions in the opening segment. The Prince noted that Rollins would issue an open challenge, and he couldn't let it happen. Balor wants to be the only one who can take the World Heavyweight Championship from The Visionary at MITB 2023.

He also mentioned the crowd singing Rollins' theme music and said fans could sing it at The Architect's funeral.

Seth Rollins will look to hit back at Balor when they meet next, but the latter could also make his presence known tomorrow night on NXT Gold Rush as The Architect puts his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Bron Breakker.

What did you think of Finn Balor's attack on Seth Rollins? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes