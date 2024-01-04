"This is how you fumble," "Vince was cooked" - WWE fans react to ridiculous rejected plans for Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has become the premier faction on WWE RAW. However, a ridiculous, thankfully rejected, plan could have ended the faction soon after its inception, according to fans.

Edge built the faction after recruiting Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. The heels went on a good run, but Finn Balor appeared to join the group and the trio betrayed their leader.

Edge competed against The Judgment Day for some time before moving on to other rivalries and ultimately leaving WWE. He joined AEW soon after he departed from WWE, and is currently looking to build a great storyline with his best friend Christian Cage.

Appearing on the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast, Edge revealed a ridiculous rejected plan that the creative team had for the faction. It looked like the creative team wanted the group to have some supernatural aura.

After Edge revealed the rejected plans for Judgment Day, fans took to Twitter to bash the creative team that was working at the time. Many stated that Vince McMahon had some of the craziest ideas, and it would have led to the failure of some top superstars.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Fans do not like the rejected idea

Many fans are glad Vince McMahon is gone

The Judgment Day has made a big impact on WWE over the past year or so. Its members have won the Women’s World Championship, Men’s Money in the Bank briefcase, Undisputed Tag Team Championships, and the NXT North American Title.

What did Edge reveal about Judgment Day’s scrapped WWE plans?

Appearing on the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast, The Rated-R Superstar talked about how the faction came into existence. He then revealed the ridiculous plans that the creative team had for the group.

"At one point, it was talked about a cauldron with bubbling black fluid, and I'm holding a pitchfork, and it's like, whoa, I don't want to do that because that's not going to work. Then there was one week they wanted us to float to the ring. I was like, 'What?' They said, 'Well, no, we'll put it on like a dolly...'"

Luckily, the plans were rejected and dropped by the creative team. It could have led to the downfall of the faction and would have impacted the younger stars performing in it.

Do you think WWE made the right call by removing Edge from Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.