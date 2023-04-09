"This generation's Cena" - Cody Rhodes melts hearts with stunning gesture on WrestleMania weekend

WWE WrestleMania weekend did not turn out the way many would have liked for Cody Rhodes. However, a stunning gesture from The American Nightmare made fans’ hearts melt.

The former AEW star returned to the company at WrestleMania 38 and immediately made a mark by defeating Seth Rollins in his return match. He defeated The Visionary twice more before an injury sidelined him for several months.

The American Nightmare returned on January 28 to win the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match and became Roman Reigns’ next challenger.

Reigns and Rhodes teed off at WrestleMania 39, but things didn't work out for the latter. After several interferences throughout the match, he failed to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and finish the story.

However, Cody Rhodes didn't just appear at 'Mania to win a match at the show. Backstage, the superstar granted a total of 15 ‘make a wishes.’

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Cody Rhodes during WrestleMania week granted a total of 15 ‘make a wishes’ 🤍 Cody Rhodes during WrestleMania week granted a total of 15 ‘make a wishes’ 🤍 https://t.co/tMkBN6f27n

His stunning gesture drew a lot of praise from the WWE Universe, with many fans taking to Twitter to react to his actions.

Cody Rhodes will address his future on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes failed to finish the story on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39. While his fans were left heartbroken, many understood that the journey would continue and that he would likely reach the top of the company soon.

Rhodes teamed up with Brock Lesnar on the episode of RAW that followed WrestleMania 39. The Beast Incarnate backstabbed him before their match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa could begin. Lesnar viciously attacked Cody and left him in a heap to close out the show.

The American Nightmare recently took to Instagram to thank his fans for their unwavering support. He ended his message by claiming that he will speak about his future this coming Monday.

"This Monday I hope to speak about my future with WWE and what may be next for me," Cody wrote.

Fans will have to wait just a little longer to see what Rhodes has to say about his future.

Will he look to get back into a rivalry with Roman Reigns or try to get rid of Brock Lesnar first? Only time will tell what’s next for The American Nightmare.

