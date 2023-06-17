“THIS HAS TO BE THE BEST ENDING IN WWE HISTORY” - Fans left speechless as another Bloodline member betrays Roman Reigns

Fans were left speechless after another Bloodline member betrayed Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown.

There has been tension in The Bloodline ever since Roman Reigns started mistreating his cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso. It didn't help when Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens also planted seeds of doubt in The Usos' minds.

After the tension reached its boiling point, Jimmy Uso decided that he had enough and superkicked Roman Reigns at Night of Champions. It was dubbed the superkick heard around the world.

The following week on SmackDown, Jimmy pleaded with Roman to work together like brothers but Reigns denied his plea. Solo Sikoa attacked his brother leaving him in the ring with Jey Uso. When Paul Heyman asked Roman about the Right Hand Man, the Tribal Chief said that Jey will fall in line like he always does.

Now, Jey Uso had a choice to make. Was he going to stand beside his brother or his Tribal Chief? To make matters worse for him, Heyman being the master manipulator that he is tried to drive a wedge between Jey and his brother by saying that Jimmy was keeping him down.

He even claimed that Roman was grooming Jey to be the next Tribal Chief and to show him that he meant it, he scheduled a US title match against Austin Theory. However, during the match, Jimmy accidentally superkicked Jey thereby costing him the match.

This week on SmackDown, Jey had to make a choice when he came face-to-face with Roman Reigns. When asked about his decision, Jey gave Roman the ultimatum - it was either him or Paul Heyman. But, Reigns sticked to his guns and said that Heyman wasn't the problem. Instead, Reigns suggested that the problem was Jimmy Uso.

Jimmy Uso came out and said that the problem was Reigns who was using Jey for his own good. Both Jimmy and Reigns went back and forth trying to convince Jey to side with them.

However, things changed when Roman revealed that Jimmy had a problem with Jey being Roman's right-hand man. When asked about it, Jimmy admitted it. Just when it looked like Jey was going to side with his cousin, he super kicked Roman Reigns. The Usos then took out Solo Sikoa before super kicking Reigns again.

Fans were left speechless after the shocking turn of events and took to Twitter to let their thoughts be heard.

Check out some of the reactions below;

Now that Jey Uso has also turned on Roman Reigns, it will be interesting to see where the story goes from here.

What do you think will happen next? Sound off in the comments section.

