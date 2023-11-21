"This is horses**t"- Randy Orton's announcement leaves WWE fans furious

The WWE Universe was divided as they saw a hint at Randy Orton's most awaited return after a year-and-a-half-long hiatus.

Orton had his last match inside the squared circle on SmackDown back on May 20, 2022, where he, alongside his partner, Matt Riddle, faced The Usos for the unification match of the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Due to interference from Roman Reigns, RK-Bro lost the bout, thus making The Usos the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Eventually, it was announced that The Viper would be out of action due to his severe back injury.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day attacked Jey Uso, and eventually, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn came out to safeguard Jey. Following the brawl, The American Nightmare got on the mic to declare the name of their fifth member and revealed that Orton would be the one to join their team for the Men's WarGames Match at the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event.

Despite the exciting announcement, The Viper did not show up, and it was just a stale announcement that hyped up the fans initially but left them furious afterward.

While most of the fans seemed disappointed about Randy's absence during the announcement, others seemed quite hyped to witness Orton at the upcoming premium live event.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Dutch Mantell commented on Randy Orton's return at Survivor Series 2023

The former WWE manager, Dutch Mantell, recently commented on Randy Orton's return at the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that he would like to see The Viper return to the squared circle at Survivor Series 2023. He also assumed that Orton would get a great reaction from the crowd as well, as he is fresh and new.

The veteran detailed:

“I kinda like the Randy Orton choice because he won’t be bogged down with having a great match by himself, he will have help and I think he will get a great reaction. I’m gonna go with Randy Orton because he is fresh, he is new and I think the crowd will pop big for him, that’s what I’m saying,” Dutch Mantell said. [21:30 - 21:57]

It would be exciting to see how the fans react at Survivor Series 2023 when Randy Orton finally makes his return to the ring.

What are your thoughts on Randy Orton's return announcement? Sound off in the comments section below!

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.