Following Bob Orton Jr's recent discussion of Randy Orton's WWE future in a recent Sportskeeda exclusive interview, fans and reputed news outlets have been speculating over the possibility of the Legend Killer retiring. Orton has been out with an injury since May last year, and his hiatus is going longer than expected. There is a real possibility that after a long and successful 23-year career in the industry, Randy Orton might be ready to leave the squared circle for good.

Bob Orton Jr. on Randy Orton's injury and future in WWE

On the May 20, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton suffered a back injury which led to him being away from action. While it was initially expected that the Viper would be on the shelf for a few months before making his highly anticipated return to the ring, things didn't quite turn out that way.

Orton's back issues had him out for a longer time, and after multiple delayed plans for his return, his father updated Sportskeeda on his situation. In a recent exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton discussed his son's imminent future in the industry:

"He's training, so we'll see what happens; I don't know. If he feels like he's ready to go back, I think he might, but again he's pretty well taken care of. I don't think he need [sic] to. And I think the doctors have told him not to. But Randy will do what Randy wants to do." [2:12 - 2:36]

In his latest run, Randy Orton was tagging alongside Matt Riddle as part of RK-Bro. The duo was one of the hottest acts in the industry prior to Orton's injury. With Orton's wrestling future currently in doubt, it remains to be seen what is next for the team as a whole.

