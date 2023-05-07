Triple H announced a tournament starting on RAW next Monday to crown a new WWE World Champion in WWE and a surprising name could be the new favorite to win it all.

Dominik Mysterio, the up-and-coming star on the RAW roster, has been turning heads in recent months with his impressive performances in the ring. As the top heel on the show, Dominik has been involved in some of the most exciting storylines and rivalries in recent memory as part of The Judgment Day, and his popularity among fans has only continued to grow.

Now, as the Night of Champions approaches, speculation is swirling as to who may be in line for a major World Championship win. While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, some wrestling fans believe that Dominik is poised to become the World Heavyweight Champion at the event, while others believe he is nowhere near ready to become the top champion.

One of the main reasons for this speculation is Dominik's impressive track record as a wrestler. Since joining The Judgment Day and feuding with his father, Rey Mysterio, Dom has really come into his own and developed a distinctive style. He has a unique personality that sets him apart from the rest of the roster. The ex-Con's in-ring skills are undeniable, and his ability to generate heat from the audience has been a major factor in his rise to the top. Here are some fan reactions to Mysterio possibly becoming the World Champ:

Wrestling Observer @WONF4W Wrestling Observer Live: Dominik Mysterio should be the first WWE World Heavyweight Champion dlvr.it/SndvRL Wrestling Observer Live: Dominik Mysterio should be the first WWE World Heavyweight Champion dlvr.it/SndvRL https://t.co/31WhLf82ML

Frank @BloodRazor8 @WONF4W I agree make him a star, why wait. He’s doing great. @WONF4W I agree make him a star, why wait. He’s doing great.

Brian @thehonorableB

Roman is bad enough.

One belt, one champion, one top guy.

Anything else cheapens what it means to be a world champion. @WONF4W No he shouldn't. This championship shouldn't exist in the first place.Roman is bad enough.One belt, one champion, one top guy.Anything else cheapens what it means to be a world champion. @WONF4W No he shouldn't. This championship shouldn't exist in the first place. Roman is bad enough. One belt, one champion, one top guy. Anything else cheapens what it means to be a world champion.

YeehawMan @YeehawManDVD @WONF4W I hope they go with someone new like Dominik or LA Knight, I’ve seen people like Seth champion for nearly a decade @WONF4W I hope they go with someone new like Dominik or LA Knight, I’ve seen people like Seth champion for nearly a decade

Jordan Goodall @AbuhAbuhDH @WONF4W not even close yet give him a run with the us title and get some more storylines first before anything @WONF4W not even close yet give him a run with the us title and get some more storylines first before anything

Will Dominik Mysterio be a good choice to become the World Heavyweight Champion in the WWE?

Another reason for Dominik's potential championship win is the reaction he gets from the crowd. Fans have been vocal in their hatred for the young wrestler, and his association with Rhea Ripley has turned him into one of the most despised heels in WWE. With so much momentum behind him, it's not hard to see why WWE might want to give Dominik a major push and elevate him to the top of the card.

Of course, there are still many variables at play, and anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling. But one thing is clear: Dominik Mysterio is a force to be reckoned with, and he has the potential to become one of the biggest stars in the business.

Whether or not he becomes the World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions, there's no denying that Dominik's star is on the rise, and fans will be eagerly waiting to see what he does next.

Poll : Should Dominik Mysterio become the World Heavyweight Champion? Yes No 0 votes